Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski's Cringey Make-Out Has Everyone Wishing They Could Look Away
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's recent PDA has convinced the internet that they're in a relationship months after partaking in widely covered romances with the who's who of Hollywood. The former One Direction band member reportedly dated Olivia Wilde, who he worked with on 2022's "Don't Worry, Darling," for nearly two years. And even though both parties attempted to keep things private, their rumored relationship garnered tons of press, which wasn't exactly favorable to their reputations. Unfortunately, Styles and Wilde ended their relationship in Fall 2022.
Ratajkowski, on the other hand, reportedly gave Kim Kardashian's ex, Pete Davidson, a chance weeks after filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear McClard. She was also briefly linked to Eric André. But even if Ratajkowski hadn't moved on at lightning speed, her comments on her "High Low" podcast made it crystal clear that she had no plans to let her divorce send her spiraling. "I don't think divorce is a sad thing," shared Ratajkowski, according to Hola. "I know a lot of people are unhappily married for a very long time because they're so afraid of divorce. I don't think that's a good way to live." Now, based on a new viral video, Styles and Ratajkowski have set their sights on each other ... but it seems that the internet really wishes they hadn't.
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski's sloppy smooch left social media in shock
It's possible that Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski could be Hollywood's next power couple, and it's all because they got caught kissing in Tokyo. Well, "caught" is a stretch, given their enthusiastic public make-out session. In the viral video, obtained by the Daily Mail, Styles and Ratajkowski appear to be caught up in their own world, but several pedestrians (and even a cyclist) pass them by, leading some to wonder if they wanted the kiss broadcast around the world.
Either way, their PDA has spread to every corner of the internet. And while neither star has commented on the encounter, it's clear there's something going on between these two. Naturally, the internet had a lot to say about this new possible pairing ... and most of it was quite shady. "This look so awkward," one person tweeted. "I'm going to pretend that video of Harry and Em Rata doesn't exist not because I care about their relationship but because I refuse to believe Harry Styles kisses like that," another fan said. "i did not expect to open twitter and see harry styles and em rata licking each other's faces off," someone else joked.
Did these celebs allow passion to take over, or was this a cleverly orchestrated PR stunt? That much has yet to be revealed, though Pop Tingz has reported that Ratajkowski liked a tweet about her viral kiss. In any case, we certainly appreciate the entertainment.