The Reported Reason Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Really Broke Up

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles became the talk of the town in January 2021 when they were spotted hand-in-hand at Styles' manager's wedding. It sent the internet into a frenzy, especially since Wilde had just ended her engagement with longtime partner Jason Sudeikis two months prior. But as controversial as their relationship was, it appears that the "Don't Worry Darling" director and "As It Was" singer were perfectly happy as a pair, right up until they eventually called it quits in November 2022.

Tagged as an odd match from the get-go, Wilde and Styles' connection was reportedly undeniable. The two met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," and hit it off right away. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously," a source told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." True enough, they soon became inseparable, with Wilde often spotted supporting Styles on tour. And while they made huge efforts to maintain their privacy, they assured everyone that they were incredibly happy. Wilde told Vogue that she's learned how to brush off naysayers judging her for dating someone a decade younger. "I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," she said. Meanwhile, Styles hinted that their romance had helped him better his craft. "I feel the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making," he shared with The Morning Mash Up.

But their relationship eventually reached its demise. And apparently, it's because the pair have different priorities.