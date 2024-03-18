The Reported Reason Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Really Broke Up
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles became the talk of the town in January 2021 when they were spotted hand-in-hand at Styles' manager's wedding. It sent the internet into a frenzy, especially since Wilde had just ended her engagement with longtime partner Jason Sudeikis two months prior. But as controversial as their relationship was, it appears that the "Don't Worry Darling" director and "As It Was" singer were perfectly happy as a pair, right up until they eventually called it quits in November 2022.
Tagged as an odd match from the get-go, Wilde and Styles' connection was reportedly undeniable. The two met on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," and hit it off right away. "Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously," a source told Us Weekly. "It was only a matter of time before they got together." True enough, they soon became inseparable, with Wilde often spotted supporting Styles on tour. And while they made huge efforts to maintain their privacy, they assured everyone that they were incredibly happy. Wilde told Vogue that she's learned how to brush off naysayers judging her for dating someone a decade younger. "I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," she said. Meanwhile, Styles hinted that their romance had helped him better his craft. "I feel the most comfortable I've been with myself and happiest with what I'm making and the best I felt about something that I'm making," he shared with The Morning Mash Up.
But their relationship eventually reached its demise. And apparently, it's because the pair have different priorities.
The breakup all boiled down to diverging priorities
It may be a cliche to say that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles called it quits due to a difference in priorities, but that's reportedly the key reason why they split. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer was all in on his world tour at the time, while Wilde was committed to co-parenting Otis and Daisy, the two kids she shares with Jason Sudeikis, in addition to her directorial gigs. With Styles set on touring different parts of the globe, Wilde couldn't commit to being away from Los Angeles for extended periods. But make no mistake — it was a completely clean break.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source dished to People. "It's a very amicable decision." Meanwhile, another insider noted that they had chosen to maintain their friendship. "They're still very close friends. Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
Another source corroborated this claim, telling Page Six that Wilde and Styles had zero animosity between them after parting ways. "There is no bad blood between them. Harry didn't dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond," they noted, adding that the breakup was inevitable given the nature of their respective careers. "It's impossible to have a relationship when he's in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids."
Olivia reportedly had a tough time accepting the split
Just because Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles mutually decided to call it quits doesn't mean they were totally fine post-split. Wilde, in particular, seems to have been hit hard by the breakup. "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all," an insider divulged to People. "She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."
Styles, as usual, remained tightlipped about how he was feeling, but it didn't seem that he faced difficulty moving on. By March 2023, he already had his sights set on someone else, with the singer being spotted locking lips with model Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo. Fans thought that it resulted in a beef between her and Wilde, but Ratajkowski cleared the air and clarified that it was just an "unfortunate issue" stirred up by the media. "I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions," she explained in Spanish to Vogue Spain.
Styles and Ratajkowski's little fling didn't last though, and months later, he reportedly entered a relationship with actor Taylor Russell. Meanwhile, Wilde hasn't been linked with anyone else since her split from the singer, but an insider told Us Weekly that she was no longer wallowing in heartache. "Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she's available, and she isn't looking for anything less than an amazing guy."