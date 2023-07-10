Who Is Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' New Rumored Flame? What We Know About The Movie Star

Acting is just one of Taylor Russell's talents. Russell is also a writer and a director, who co-created "The Heart Still Hums," a documentary chronicling the various challenges a group of moms faced as they tried to better their lives. While speaking with Byrdie, Russell shared that she felt vulnerable working behind the scenes. "It's like, suddenly people see you and your thought process and there's so much fear that comes with that," shared Russell. "I really thrive in that fear with directing and producing. That's how directing makes me feel—like you're throwing in potions like a witch, and then you're stirring it up and seeing what comes out."

While promoting the project, Russell said "Watching the women in my life give everything they have for their children is undoubtedly the most inspirational act I can think of and has bled into everything that interests me now" (via LBB Online). "The incredible women captured in The Heart Still Hums opened their hearts for us and I can't wait for you all to see it." Russell is also musically gifted. She taught herself how to play the harp during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harper's Bazaar. "I wanted to play it for a very long time," shared Russell. "I was like, 'What's the one instrument that none of my neighbors are going to hate hearing?' "It's the harp. It could never be annoying. It's such a beautiful, calming thing."