Who Is Taylor Russell, Harry Styles' New Rumored Flame? What We Know About The Movie Star
For Harry Styles, 2022 was all about Olivia Wilde, the actor/director who dated the beloved rock star as they filmed, "Don't Worry, Darling." Wilde was still living with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, who felt super betrayed when Wilde shared their family's personal recipe with Styles. But all of this drama is in the past. Styles and Wilde have moved on, so we have no problem with looking forward to the future.
Now, Styles seems to be courting rising actor Taylor Russell, just a few months after he made out with Emily Ratajkowski. Russell is rapidly building an impressive career — and this possible fling is the talk of fans. According to TMZ, Styles, and Russell first sparked dating rumors after a fan spotted them enjoying an outing in June. Weeks later, Russell popped up at Styles' Vienna concert. And she didn't even have to buy tickets! The outlet reported that Russell spent most of the show seated beside a friendly crewman in Styles' VIP section. Like most of Styles' former flings, fans are now aching to learn more about Russell. Luckily, Russell is quite accomplished and super-interesting.
Taylor Russell is an actor
It would seem that Taylor Russell, 28, has at least one major thing in common with Harry Styles: they're both actors. According to IMDb, Russell's first acting credit dates back to 2012. She played "Mean Girl #1" in a television series called "Emily Owen M.D." Over the years, her roles have grown just as her acting chops have. 2018's "Lost In Space" was her first multi-episode arc. She appeared in 28 episodes. Four years later, Russell starred opposite Timothée Chalamet in "Bones and All," a romance about two cannibals in love and on the run, which has pushed her to new heights of fame.
In 2022, Byrdie Magazine called Russell the "quiet new force of Hollywood's future." During the interview, Russell discussed the anxiety she's had to battle as people came across her work. "I think for a lot of my life I felt invisible," shared Russell during the interview."I mean, I love acting and being out there and the feeling of being on a set... At the same time, there's this feeling I have that if people are looking at me...it almost feels like a sort of death to some degree. I don't know if I can handle it; it's almost like claustrophobia." Russell also came by acting honestly. As revealed later in the interview, Russell's father was a "working actor" who encouraged her to pursue her acting aspirations.
Taylor Russell dabbles in multiple creative fields
Acting is just one of Taylor Russell's talents. Russell is also a writer and a director, who co-created "The Heart Still Hums," a documentary chronicling the various challenges a group of moms faced as they tried to better their lives. While speaking with Byrdie, Russell shared that she felt vulnerable working behind the scenes. "It's like, suddenly people see you and your thought process and there's so much fear that comes with that," shared Russell. "I really thrive in that fear with directing and producing. That's how directing makes me feel—like you're throwing in potions like a witch, and then you're stirring it up and seeing what comes out."
While promoting the project, Russell said "Watching the women in my life give everything they have for their children is undoubtedly the most inspirational act I can think of and has bled into everything that interests me now" (via LBB Online). "The incredible women captured in The Heart Still Hums opened their hearts for us and I can't wait for you all to see it." Russell is also musically gifted. She taught herself how to play the harp during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Harper's Bazaar. "I wanted to play it for a very long time," shared Russell. "I was like, 'What's the one instrument that none of my neighbors are going to hate hearing?' "It's the harp. It could never be annoying. It's such a beautiful, calming thing."