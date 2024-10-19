All The Affair Rumors Barack Obama Just Can't Escape

Michelle and Barack Obama are no strangers to false facts about their lives hitting the rumor mill. This includes speculation that the former president wasn't always faithful. One such story turned out to be complete nonsense, but an older one is more complicated. While the rumors that Barack had an affair with Jennifer Aniston are easily dismissible, the claims that he maintained a relationship with Sheila Miyoshi Jager in the early days of his relationship with Michelle are hard to assess.

The story dates back to the early '90s, though it didn't surface until decades later. Because it involves a non-public figure during a time when Barack wasn't a public figure himself, it's hard to know where the truth lies. The scenario surrounding the hearsay involving the "Friends" star is the opposite. Virtually no one bought the rumors — not even InTouch Weekly, which first ran the story. But while denying the relationship was romantic, insiders insisted that the two had gotten pretty close.

"Michelle knows theyʼre chummy, and apparently sheʼs not thrilled," a source told InTouch Weekly in August 2024, according to (via PopCulture). Aniston's response to the Barack affair rumors was priceless. "Oh, s**t," she laughed when the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host showed the magazine cover. "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' ... and then it's that." Aniston couldn't fake her reaction despite her acting chops. Jager, on the other hand, reacted quite differently.