Jennifer Aniston's Response To The Barack Obama Affair Rumors Isn't What We Expected
If this incident in Jennifer Aniston's life were an episode of "Friends," it might well be titled "The One Where I Debunk a Rumor About Dating Barack Obama," complete with a laugh track and all. Believe it or not, the beloved actor found herself embroiled in a controversy brought about by an entirely fabricated story claiming that she had an affair with the former president, which, of course, Aniston was gracious enough to squash. After all, "Barackiston" doesn't exactly have the same ring to it as Braniston.
For context, the rumors stemmed from claims taken from an August 2024 InTouch Weekly cover that screamed, "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" Apparently, they were "obsessed with each other," leaving Michelle Obama feeling utterly "betrayed." And so, the "Morning Show" star swiftly set the record straight during a September 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," clarifying that the story was absolute nonsense and was something that even she couldn't wrap her head around.
"Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that," she shared, with the nineties icon going on to joke that she wasn't that upset after hearing the story. Still, for the record, Aniston confirmed the rumors were completely unfounded. For one, she only ever met Barack once in her life, and for another, the Emmy winner is actually more chummy with Michelle anyway. And before you even ask, no, she's not dating the former first lady, either.
Aniston is a big Obama fan and a staunch supporter
Jennifer Aniston might not be Barack Obama's secret sweetheart but the "Friends" star is a massive supporter of the former president. Back in 2008, Aniston didn't just root for Barack from the sidelines when he first ran for office; she whipped out her checkbook and dropped a hefty $28,500 into his campaign, per FEC files. Then, in 2015, she joined the beloved politician and a slew of fellow celebrities in a PSA against gun violence. This isn't exactly the stuff of steamy love affairs. And besides, Barack had just celebrated his 32nd wedding anniversary with Michelle Obama, complete with a mushy Instagram post, which read: "32 years together, and I couldn't have asked for a better partner and friend to go through life with."
Meanwhile, Aniston still hasn't found love following her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux, although she's notably not closing the door to the possibility of entering a serious relationship again someday. Aniston is enjoying the single life a wee bit too much, though, something she admitted during a 2021 appearance on the "Lunch with Bruce" podcast. "I didn't want to [date] for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman, without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time," the actor disclosed. However, if she does meet someone new, it won't involve swiping right. "No Tinders and no Rayas, please. I'm an old-school girl," Aniston stated firmly.