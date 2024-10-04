Jennifer Aniston's Response To The Barack Obama Affair Rumors Isn't What We Expected

If this incident in Jennifer Aniston's life were an episode of "Friends," it might well be titled "The One Where I Debunk a Rumor About Dating Barack Obama," complete with a laugh track and all. Believe it or not, the beloved actor found herself embroiled in a controversy brought about by an entirely fabricated story claiming that she had an affair with the former president, which, of course, Aniston was gracious enough to squash. After all, "Barackiston" doesn't exactly have the same ring to it as Braniston.

For context, the rumors stemmed from claims taken from an August 2024 InTouch Weekly cover that screamed, "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" Apparently, they were "obsessed with each other," leaving Michelle Obama feeling utterly "betrayed." And so, the "Morning Show" star swiftly set the record straight during a September 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," clarifying that the story was absolute nonsense and was something that even she couldn't wrap her head around.

"Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that," she shared, with the nineties icon going on to joke that she wasn't that upset after hearing the story. Still, for the record, Aniston confirmed the rumors were completely unfounded. For one, she only ever met Barack once in her life, and for another, the Emmy winner is actually more chummy with Michelle anyway. And before you even ask, no, she's not dating the former first lady, either.