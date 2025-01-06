MSNBC Anchor Nicolle Wallace Looks So Different Makeup-Free

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace is a brand-new woman when she decides to go makeup-free. But it's not very often, as Wallace, who once co-hosted "The View," usually wears makeup for her on-camera work. For the most part, Wallace's natural yet luminous makeup has been well received by viewers, with some going so far as inquiring about the exact beauty products she uses. "I've always wanted to know what foundation she wears, and what powder or highlight that is under eyes and on upper cheek. It looks airbrushed and light," commented one fan under the Instagram account of Antonio Novikov, her hair stylist. Another just had to know what brand of hairspray she prefers. "Which hairspray do you use? Oribe?" wrote the second fan.

In the post, which showed Wallace getting ready to film her show, "Deadline: White House," Novikov tagged her makeup artist, Madison Bermudez. However, the anchor hasn't always had the privilege of having experts get her camera ready. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace, along with most news anchors who had to lead their respective shows from home, had to brave her beauty routine by herself. "My first, second, and third thought is for the incredible people who do our hair and makeup," Wallace shared with InStyle in 2020 about the staffers who had been affected by safety measures. "Yes, they make us look our very best, and no, I have no idea what I'm doing with a curling iron, but what people don't know is that sometimes plopping down in the makeup chair is the first and only time of our day when we just sit there and catch up about our kids or the news outside politics."

While it's clear that Wallace will play the part of a MUA when her job depends on it, she's not afraid to go with no makeup during her time away from work.