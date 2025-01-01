Gossip About Carrie Underwood's Face Overshadows Her Big, Splashy 2025 NYE Performance

Carrie Underwood gave a killer performance before the ball dropped in Times Square for 2025's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show, but with all eyes on her before we said goodbye to 2024, plenty of fans were more focused on her face than her music. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented and said, "My first thought after seeing Carrie Underwood: Did she have plastic surgery? I see I'm not alone." They certainly were not alone, as another user on X commented, "Did Carrie Underwood walk into her Drs office and say gimme the Lindsay Lohan?"

The speculation only grew in comments on Underwood's Instagram page where she announced her new concert special "Reflection," which will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on January 24, 2025. The big news was undercut by Instagram users who had more to say about her face than her big Las Vegas-filmed special, with one user calling her, "Madame Tussaud's wax figure..." Meanwhile, another drew an unflattering parallel to another celebrity known for her cosmetic surgery decisions, saying, "She's looking like Pam Anderson?" We're still waking up from the New Year's celebrations, but we'll have to add Underwood's look from last night to what we know about her ever-changing appearance.