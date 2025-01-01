Gossip About Carrie Underwood's Face Overshadows Her Big, Splashy 2025 NYE Performance
Carrie Underwood gave a killer performance before the ball dropped in Times Square for 2025's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" show, but with all eyes on her before we said goodbye to 2024, plenty of fans were more focused on her face than her music. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented and said, "My first thought after seeing Carrie Underwood: Did she have plastic surgery? I see I'm not alone." They certainly were not alone, as another user on X commented, "Did Carrie Underwood walk into her Drs office and say gimme the Lindsay Lohan?"
The speculation only grew in comments on Underwood's Instagram page where she announced her new concert special "Reflection," which will be streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on January 24, 2025. The big news was undercut by Instagram users who had more to say about her face than her big Las Vegas-filmed special, with one user calling her, "Madame Tussaud's wax figure..." Meanwhile, another drew an unflattering parallel to another celebrity known for her cosmetic surgery decisions, saying, "She's looking like Pam Anderson?" We're still waking up from the New Year's celebrations, but we'll have to add Underwood's look from last night to what we know about her ever-changing appearance.
She has a good reason for having plastic surgery
For every rumor there is often a kernel of truth, and for Carrie Underwood, rumors about facial reconstruction come from a very real — and tragic — place. In November 2017, according to Hello!, Underwood took her dog out for a walk and slipped and fell, which resulted in her not only breaking her wrist but also causing a massive facial injury. She told Vulture that she had been working on an album at the time, and the injury even affected the way she sang, saying, "I had stitches inside my mouth, outside my mouth. It was physically impossible ... Going into the studio for the first time, it was a mind game: "Do I sound the same?'"
While the accident certainly would have lent a perfectly acceptable reason to get some work done, especially with Underwood constantly being in the public eye, she downplayed the rumors of ever going under the knife, telling Redbook in a 2018 interview that, "I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it." It's been a few years since 2018, and her lips got people talking at the 2020 ACM awards, but no matter what she chooses for her dramatic transformation, we're just glad to have Underwood back in killer form to bring in the new year.