Carrie Underwood's Fitness Evolution Is Seriously Impressive

Carrie Underwood had a meteoric rise to fame after winning S4 of "American Idol" in 2005 and has not missed a beat since. The country singer keeps churning top hits, has significantly amassed a reported $140 million net worth over the years, and is on record for being the most awarded artist by the CMT Music Awards. Underwood often turns heads for her electric onstage performances, just as she does for having an active lifestyle away from the stage.

Fitness is a practice Underwood revels in, as the singer shared in a conversation with "Today." "I love seeing progress. I feel better about myself because I feel like 'Oh! My clothes fit me, that's awesome!'" Underwood told the outlet. "And it doesn't have to be spent in a gym ... I'm lucky I live in a place where [we've] got a lot of hills around. My baby loves being outside, so [I] put him in a stroller and go."

Underwood's fit lifestyle has progressively evolved over time. From humble beginnings in the country to a life-changing encounter with her personal trainer, to building—and sometimes ditching—multiple thriving businesses around health and fitness, here's the story of her impressive transformation.