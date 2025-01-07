Fox News Host Shannon Bream Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Shannon Bream's makeup puts other news anchors to shame, and for good reason, too! While the Fox News host has a background in law and, obviously, journalism, she's also cut her teeth within the beauty circuit. While attending Liberty University, Bream's hairdresser encouraged her to try her hand at beauty pageants. "It was a whirlwind," she shared about the experience with Glamour. "I never competed as a kid. No Toddlers and Tiaras in my family, but within six months I had won the local pageant and Miss Virginia. Miss America paid for my junior and senior years in college." Later, she competed in Miss USA, another opportunity to fund her schooling, this time for her law degree. "I ended up competing and became Miss Florida. And it paid for law school," she added.
Although her pageant days are firmly in her past, Bream still has an intense appreciation for the beauty side of things. Over her decades-long career, Bream has happily invited viewers into the behind-the-scenes part of her job, often giving fans a glimpse into her beauty and hair prep. In June 2018, she posted a Facebook photo of herself getting dolled up by makeup artists as she went over her notes concerning a case within the Supreme Court. Unsurprisingly, fans frequently inquire about her favorite makeup products in the comments. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bream revealed she uses MAC Shapeshifting Peach Lipglass.
Of course, there are days when Bream chooses to forgo all of her favorite products and wear no makeup at all.
Shannon Bream looks good in black and white
Most news anchors look barely recognizable when they go makeup-free (not that we expect them to do the impossible). They're no different than celebs, who also look totally different with no makeup. For Shannon Bream, the difference isn't as noticeable as some of her peers in media, but she still looks different than her on-camera persona. As you can see above, Bream posted a black-and-white selfie in March 2020 — i.e., the start of the COVID-10 pandemic. The news anchor was clearly wearing little to no makeup as she cast a somber expression for the camera. Unlike her on-air looks, Bream looked much more understated and subdued — especially with her hair pushed back off of her face.
Despite her mood, Bream was enjoying the fruits of healthy, vibrant skin. Of course, we're not shocked! Despite the responsibilities that come with her job, Bream has invested greatly in her health, which has totally reflected on the outside. "I'm not a big breakfast person, but I try to eat a little something on the mornings I'm going to work out," she shared about her fitness plan with Washingtonian in 2020. "I'm much hungrier after I've woken up and worked out. Lunch is usually pretty simple — a piece of prairie bread toast and a single egg. Sometimes I'll add a decaf latte with soy creamer." Water is also a necessity. "I'm pretty religious about drinking between 60-to-70 ounces of water a day," she shared, adding, "I also like to make smoothies with spinach, bananas, almond milk, and a bit of protein powder. I'll generally have a smaller meal between 4-to-5 PM and another around 8 PM."