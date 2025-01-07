Fox News Host Shannon Bream Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Shannon Bream's makeup puts other news anchors to shame, and for good reason, too! While the Fox News host has a background in law and, obviously, journalism, she's also cut her teeth within the beauty circuit. While attending Liberty University, Bream's hairdresser encouraged her to try her hand at beauty pageants. "It was a whirlwind," she shared about the experience with Glamour. "I never competed as a kid. No Toddlers and Tiaras in my family, but within six months I had won the local pageant and Miss Virginia. Miss America paid for my junior and senior years in college." Later, she competed in Miss USA, another opportunity to fund her schooling, this time for her law degree. "I ended up competing and became Miss Florida. And it paid for law school," she added.

Although her pageant days are firmly in her past, Bream still has an intense appreciation for the beauty side of things. Over her decades-long career, Bream has happily invited viewers into the behind-the-scenes part of her job, often giving fans a glimpse into her beauty and hair prep. In June 2018, she posted a Facebook photo of herself getting dolled up by makeup artists as she went over her notes concerning a case within the Supreme Court. Unsurprisingly, fans frequently inquire about her favorite makeup products in the comments. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Bream revealed she uses MAC Shapeshifting Peach Lipglass.

Of course, there are days when Bream chooses to forgo all of her favorite products and wear no makeup at all.