Weird Things About Kelsea Ballerini And Chase Stokes' Relationship

Country star Kelsea Ballerini should have plenty of new material to sing about now that she's found herself in a very public romance with "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes. The two have been an item since they each left previous relationships, with Ballerini getting out of a five-year marriage with Australian country singer Morgan Evans and Stokes breaking it off with fellow "Outer Banks" co-star Madelyn Cline. The two have shown plenty of PDA, and when Ballerini was asked if the flurry of photographs with her and Stokes might put additional strain on their severed relationship and hurt her ex-husband's feelings, the "Miss Me More" singer said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "No, because I'm not married to him anymore and I don't need to care about his feelings anymore."

Stokes has also taken up the call to put their love on full display, as he recently appeared in the music video for Ballerini's song "First Rodeo," which she said was, in fact, about how the two met. Stokes told Entertainment Tonight that there was nothing weird about acting with his new boo, calling it a "no brainer" and saying, "It was like a really, really beautiful, vulnerable way of saying, like, 'I wrote this song kind of about our story, and I don't want to have anybody else do it. So will you?'" But with both stars moving so quickly beyond their old love affairs and diving headfirst into new ones, we couldn't help but notice some weird things about their relationship.