What Really Put A Strain On Morgan Evans And Kelsea Ballerini's Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans used to be one of the power couples in country music. Although their whirlwind romance led them to say "I do" just a few short months in, this duo sailed past the five-year mark — a rare feat in Tinsletown. Fans were under the impression that they had it good, but after they announced their split after half a decade, Ballerini didn't hold back as she spilled the tea on the real deal with their marriage, revealing how she hung in there even when she probably shouldn't have.

In an appearance on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast, the "I Quit Drinking" singer dished that towards the beginning of the end, she was still holding on to hope that things would get better. "For a while, it was kind of, like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she dished. Unfortunately, it only took a turn for the worse and ultimately led to the demise of their marriage. "And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

Both Ballerini and Evans refused to divulge why they split at first. Still, Ballerini eventually got candid about it all and explained that it was mainly due to disagreements about having kids.