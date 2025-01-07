What Happened To Tonia Haddix, The Star Of HBO's Chimp Crazy?

Tonia Haddix calls herself the "Dolly Parton of chimps," but to everyone else, she's just "Chimp Crazy." As the subject of HBO's documentary of the same name, Haddix has gained infamy for raising exotic animals — most notably Tonka, a chimpanzee who appeared in films including Brendan Fraser's "George of the Jungle" and Alan Cummings' "Buddy." But Haddix's love for primates has landed her in hot water, from allegations of substandard animal care to faking Tonka's death. (This show clearly belongs on the list of HBO's biggest scandals.) Despite mounting legal troubles, Haddix remains unapologetic, proudly continuing her self-proclaimed role as "chimp mom."

Before PETA swooped in, Haddix proudly flaunted her ownership of seven primates, including Tonka. But her chimp empire crumbled when PETA discovered she'd failed to meet basic care standards. She even told a judge Tonka had died, only for investigators to find the "deceased" chimp lounging in her basement. Still, Haddix insists the documentary paints her as far more unhinged than she actually is. "They used footage to meet their narrative. They could have used me cleaning all day, feeding those chimps fresh fruit and vegetables, rather than the Happy Meals they purchased the day before the chimps left," she told Rolling Stone. "There could have been so much more that would have shown depth and what it really cost me." She also claimed that the production crew, who were also responsible for introducing the world to "Tiger King" jailbird Joe Exotic, manipulated her and turned her in to the authorities.

While the chimps are no longer in her care, Haddix hasn't exactly pivoted to a lowkey life. As of this writing, she's running a petting zoo with her husband and still brokering exotic animals. The chimps may be out of her life, but it seems Haddix isn't leaving the wild world of animal ownership anytime soon — that is if she manages to sidestep prison, of course.