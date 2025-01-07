Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Barely Recognizable With Gray Hair

Arnold Schwarzenegger may not be one of the celebs who looks the same as he did as a teen, but social media should probably ease up on him (and not just because the aging process will eventually come for everyone). Instead, the star has been quite open about his frustration surrounding his aging figure. "When you have been hailed for years as this supreme body, and you have the definition and you see the veins coming down to your abs ... and now you cut and you roll the clock forward 50 years, and now you're standing there and you don't see that anymore, so that's kind of like, 'Wow," he said on "The Howard Stern Show" in October 2023. "I never, ever thought about that when I was like 30 years old or 40 years old ... that one time we're going to look at this body ... it just sucks!"

Earlier that year, in May, Schwarzenegger sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and expounded on his feelings about aging and his physique in his 70s. "Nothing!" Schwarzenegger said when asked to name a positive thing about his current body. "My whole life I look at the mirror and see the best-built man, and all of a sudden I see a bunch of crap. It's terrible!" Citing wrinkles under his eyes and pecs, he continued, "You see the f***ing ... budle," which he explained is "Austrian for your stomach sticking out. Where the f*** did that come from? It's not pleasurable."

Despite his aversion to the aging process, the star hasn't tried to unnaturally extend his life like some of his rich peers. "The only thing you can do is the old-fashioned stuff," Schwarzenegger shared. "I could wipe out earlier because I smoke cigars, but then it gets counter-balanced by me eating well and then exercising."