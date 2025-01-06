Miley Cyrus Confuses 2025 Golden Globes For Nightclub With Inappropriate Dress
Celebs have to follow strict rules at award shows, but a dress code, apparently, isn't one of them. No one knows this better than the boundary-pushing singer Miley Cyrus, who showed up to the 2025 Golden Globes rocking a look that would probably fare better at whatever nightclub was hosting the awards' after party. Cyrus — who's nominated for best original song in a motion picture with Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li – walked the red carpet wearing a nearly-backless, figure-hugging black gown accented with glitter-rimmed cutouts across her midsection. And while the dress, designed by Celine, was certainly flattering, Cyrus' outfit of choice was inappropriate for an affair as upscale as the Golden Globes.
Miley Cyrus stuns at the 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TRAmHF2Ck2
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2025
Of course, the second half of Cyrus' post-Disney career has been defined by her insistence on ignoring industry norms. But just in case someone forgot that the current Cyrus is the same one who single-handedly inspired shock at the 2013 VMAs, she wore an equally daring number to announce her Golden Globes nomination back in December. Taking to Instagram to express excitement for her nomination, Cyrus posted a photo of herself wearing only a black leather jacket. And though a bit of clever posing with her hand kept the photoshoot from venturing totally into risqué territory, it's clear from the post, along with the subsequent photos in the days after, that she's still embracing her edgier side.
How does social media feel about Miley Cyrus' Golden Globes dress?
Miley Cyrus' Golden Globes attire may not scream black-tie gathering, but reviews across social media have been largely positive. "Miley Cyrus looks so damn good. Perfect dress and the hair? I love," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter. "BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY," another raved. A third fan complimented the obvious '90s influences that helped shape her look. "MY LEGEND HAS ARRIVED AND ALWAYS SERVES 90s DIVA!!" they praised. Meanwhile, another complimented her hair. "Love the bangs.. they look good on her!" wrote an admirer. On Reddit, the praise was just as strong. "You can feel her aura radiating from the photo lolll she is magnificent!" commented one fan.
Of course, Cyrus' new look has also caused a bit of a stir — and not in a good way. Some fans wasted little time expressing their disapproval of her look on social media. "Sorry but wow why does she always look like trashy??" tweeted one fashionista. "There is nothing feminine about this girl. And that whiskey voice yikes!" Another felt that the dress was subpar for the event. They noted, "This just looks too trashy for this event. She could have done better." Cyrus also failed to impress a few fans on Reddit. "Doesn't feel very golden globes to me," wrote one user. Meanwhile, another appreciated the vision but wished for one minor tweak. "I actually like what she was going for. I just wish the top of the dress covered a bit more of her chest. It looks a bit uncomfortable," they wrote.