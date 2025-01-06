Miley Cyrus Confuses 2025 Golden Globes For Nightclub With Inappropriate Dress

Miley Cyrus' Golden Globes attire may not scream black-tie gathering, but reviews across social media have been largely positive. "Miley Cyrus looks so damn good. Perfect dress and the hair? I love," wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter. "BEAUTIFUL THAT WAY," another raved. A third fan complimented the obvious '90s influences that helped shape her look. "MY LEGEND HAS ARRIVED AND ALWAYS SERVES 90s DIVA!!" they praised. Meanwhile, another complimented her hair. "Love the bangs.. they look good on her!" wrote an admirer. On Reddit, the praise was just as strong. "You can feel her aura radiating from the photo lolll she is magnificent!" commented one fan.

Of course, Cyrus' new look has also caused a bit of a stir — and not in a good way. Some fans wasted little time expressing their disapproval of her look on social media. "Sorry but wow why does she always look like trashy??" tweeted one fashionista. "There is nothing feminine about this girl. And that whiskey voice yikes!" Another felt that the dress was subpar for the event. They noted, "This just looks too trashy for this event. She could have done better." Cyrus also failed to impress a few fans on Reddit. "Doesn't feel very golden globes to me," wrote one user. Meanwhile, another appreciated the vision but wished for one minor tweak. "I actually like what she was going for. I just wish the top of the dress covered a bit more of her chest. It looks a bit uncomfortable," they wrote.