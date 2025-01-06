Why Kathy Bates' 2025 Golden Globes Appearance Has Us Worried

At 76, you'd think Kathy Bates would be basking in retirement, but nope — she's still out here proving she's as sharp and dazzling as ever. In fact, some might argue she's looking better than she has in years. But her appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes had more than a few fans raising their eyebrows — and not just because she turned up serving serious glam.

To say that Bates turned heads at the awards show would be an understatement. She impressed everyone when she showcased her staggering 100-pound weight loss, instantly sparking speculation that she might have hopped on the Ozempic bandwagon like practically half of the stars in Hollywood. The "Titanic" star, however, has never shied away from the rumors. While she admitted the medication played a role, she was quick to set the record straight. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," she once told People. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough."

But while her physical transformation wowed the crowd, it wasn't her weight loss that had fans concerned. When Bates stepped on stage to present an award, she appeared to be shaking uncontrollably. What gives?