The Tragedy That Changed Pippa Middleton's Husband's Life Forever

Given just how lavish Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' lifestyle is, one may be tempted to think the future Laird of Glen Affric has lived a charmed life. However, James actually suffered a horrific tragedy in his early adulthood. At the age of just 23, James lost his younger brother in a devastating accident on Mount Everest — and understandably, Michael Matthews' death affected him in a big way.

18 months his brother's junior, Michael Matthews was 22 years old when he summitted Mount Everest in 1999. Given that he was the youngest British mountaineer to have done so at the time, it certainly was a momentous occasion. Sadly, though, the happiness was short-lived. While making their descent, Michael and his group hit a storm, and he went missing. Speaking to BBC News a few days later, Michael and James' father, David Matthews, shared that he believed his son had died. "Michael's oxygen would have run out within a couple of hours of him becoming detached," he acknowledged.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Matthews family later took legal action against the guides who had been present for Michael's summit. Speaking to The Guardian of the matter in 2001, David explained, "Some will suggest that we're wealthy people who want to make people suffer for the death of our son, but our boy died, we've looked into the reasons why, as most loving families would do, and we believe this is a shocking tale of deceit, desertion and a cover-up." Unfortunately for the Matthews family patriarch, the judge saw things differently and lauded Michael's personal guide for putting himself at risk by waiting for Michael for as long as he did. David nonetheless told The Guardian that his and his family's goal was to prevent any other families from losing a loved one themselves.