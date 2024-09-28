Inside The Outrageously Lavish Life Of Pippa Middleton

It should come as no surprise that Kate Middleton leads a lavish life; however, her younger sister may have outdone her in the luxe department. Pippa Middleton first made international news as a bridesmaid at her sister's royal wedding, but she's not exactly playing second fiddle to the Princess of Wales. Not only did she share the same privileged upbringing, but Pippa Middleton's life today is outrageously lavish.

For one, her connection to the British royal family has brought her some monetary perks, but it's her 2017 marriage to James Matthews that catapulted her to billionaire status. Matthews is a hedge fund manager who founded Eden Rock Capital Management Group in 2001. Two decades later, his net worth was estimated to be over $2 billion — much higher than the personal fortune of Queen Elizabeth, who had $480 million at the time, per L'Officiel. What's more, Matthews even has his own aristocratic connection and is set to inherit a Scottish feudal title from his father, Laird of Glen Affric. That, in turn, will make Pippa Lady of Glen Affric. The couple sure has the means to live like royalty, and they're taking full advantage of it.