Inside The Outrageously Lavish Life Of Pippa Middleton
It should come as no surprise that Kate Middleton leads a lavish life; however, her younger sister may have outdone her in the luxe department. Pippa Middleton first made international news as a bridesmaid at her sister's royal wedding, but she's not exactly playing second fiddle to the Princess of Wales. Not only did she share the same privileged upbringing, but Pippa Middleton's life today is outrageously lavish.
For one, her connection to the British royal family has brought her some monetary perks, but it's her 2017 marriage to James Matthews that catapulted her to billionaire status. Matthews is a hedge fund manager who founded Eden Rock Capital Management Group in 2001. Two decades later, his net worth was estimated to be over $2 billion — much higher than the personal fortune of Queen Elizabeth, who had $480 million at the time, per L'Officiel. What's more, Matthews even has his own aristocratic connection and is set to inherit a Scottish feudal title from his father, Laird of Glen Affric. That, in turn, will make Pippa Lady of Glen Affric. The couple sure has the means to live like royalty, and they're taking full advantage of it.
Pippa Middleton grew up surrounded by wealth
Pippa Middleton's childhood certainly rivaled that of a royal. She was born Philippa Middleton in 1983 – just one year after big sister Catherine and four years before brother James. The following year, the family moved to Amman, Jordan, where they lived until 1986 before returning home to their cottage, named West View, in Berkshire, England. While the Middletons paid just £34,700 (about $46,000) for the property in 1979, they sold it for £158,000 (just under $209,500) in 1995, making quite a nice profit. Add the fact that dad Michael comes from a wealthy, aristocratic Yorkshire family and that mom Carole started a multimillion-dollar company, Party Pieces, in 1987, and the family was not strapped for cash.
Not surprisingly, no expense was spared when it came to the kids' education. Pippa was first enrolled at St Andrews Berkshire, a private prep school for kids aged three to 13 where a single term in 2024 cost up to £7,820 (around $10,400). She then went to Downe House School, a private school for girls aged 11 to 18 where a term in 2024 started at £12,610 (just over $16,700). Last but not least, she headed off to the prestigious Marlborough College, a boarding school for kids between the ages of 13 and 18, costing £16,995 (about $22,500) per term as of 2024.
She spends thousands to stay fit
Kate Middleton loves being active, and her little sister is no different. As Pippa once wrote in a guest post for Waitrose, "Fitness and health have always been of core importance to me." Arguing that being active isn't just good for the body but also for the mind and soul, Pippa encouraged readers to embrace fitness in any way they could. "Exercise can easily be incorporated into your life; all it requires is a change of mentality," she wrote, adding that a gym is not mandatory. Rather, she told readers that simple things like taking the stairs or a brisk walk at lunchtime can make all the difference.
And yet, she herself is a big believer in the power of a good gym. So much so that she signed up for KX Gym, a private members health club in the heart of London, England. The posh establishment features a gym, fitness classes, plus a luxe spa, and an individual membership started at £615 (or just over $800) per month, plus joining fees, as of 2024. Apparently, it's worth every penny because even pregnancy wouldn't stop Pippa from attending. In 2018, while expecting her first child, MailOnline spotted her at KX, where she had reportedly signed up for a custom pregnancy package meant to help her "prepare like an athlete" for giving birth.
Pippa made bank with a lucrative book deal
It seems like every celebrity has a tell-all book these days, but when Pippa Middleton was approached with the idea of writing a book in 2011, the premise was quite different. At the time, Pippa (who graduated from Edinburgh University with an English degree) was working as a professional party planner at a London-based company called Table Talk. What's more, she was writing and editing The Party Times, an online newsletter for her parents' party supply business, Party Pieces. Playing to her strengths, Pippa decided to write a book focused on throwing parties, and according to MailOnline, there was a bidding war between the U.K.'s major publishers. Ultimately, Penguin Books won, offering her a reported £400,000 advance (over $530,000) to sign with their imprint, Michael Joseph.
The result was 2012's "Celebrate: A Year of British Festivities for Families and Friends," a 384-page book filled with recipes, DIYs, and tips for organizing the perfect party. Unfortunately, it wasn't exactly a hit. In its first week, it only sold 2,000 copies and ranked at No. 180 on Amazon's bestseller list. It was also mocked by critics, with MailOnline's reviewer quipping, "I'm not saying it's basic, but it's perfect for anyone who needs a recipe for making ice." In 2014, she was dropped by her publisher, ending her hopes for a sequel.
There's no price limit to looking fashionable
Pippa Middleton has often been praised for her fashionable style, but it doesn't come cheap. Some of her favorite designers include upscale British brands Emilia Wickstead (ready-to-wear dresses clock in around $3,000), Self Portrait (a simple tailored jacket can cost over $600), and Temperley London (a sweater will set you back $700).
But it's not just clothes she splurges on – Pippa's accessories closet is truly worthy of envy. In 2016, MailOnline spotted her wearing a Ballon Bleu Carter watch from Cartier priced at £14,500 (about $19,200). Made of steel and 18-carat pink gold, it featured 50 cut diamonds and put sister Kate's Cartier timepiece to shame, as that one cost just £4,850 (about $6,400).
However, despite such extravagant price tags for everyday outfits, no look could rival Pippa's wedding day ensemble. Pippa chose a custom Giles Deacon gown to walk down the aisle, and it cost her an estimated £40,000 (just under $53,000). Featuring pretty cap sleeves and a high neckline, the dress was crafted from the very best materials. "The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand-applied," Deacon revealed, per Glamour. "The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement." She finished the look with custom Manolo Blahnik heels costing over £715 (about $950).
Did Pippa Middleton splurge over $1 million on her nuptials?
Pippa Middleton met her husband, James Matthews, in 2007 while vacationing at Eden Rock St Barths, a luxe Caribbean hotel owned by the Matthews family. However, the pair didn't start dating until 2012, and in 2016, Matthews popped the question with a stunning engagement ring. It featured an Asscher-cut diamond believed to be around three carats in size and estimated to have cost between £200,000 and £250,000 (between $265,000 and $331,000).
The extravagant ring certainly set the tone for the lavish wedding that followed. The couple said "I do" in 2017 at St Mark's Church in Berkshire, England in front of just 100 guests. A champagne brunch followed, and by the evening reception, the guest list had grown to 350. Pippa changed from her Giles Deacon gown into a second dress for dinner, which took place inside a £100,000 (about $132,500) glass structure brought into the backyard of Carole and Michael Middleton's Bucklebury home, per ABC News. The reception was full of splurges, including a fly-past by a vintage Spitfire airplane ($6,600), 750 bottles of Nyetimber 2010 Blanc de Noir Millington wine ($74,500), and a light show that projected the bride and groom onto the walls of the house ($26,500), for a total estimated cost of £1.16 million (over $1.5 million), per MailOnline.
Pippa and James Matthews' honeymoon was three trips in one
The day after their nuptials, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews jetted off to Tetiaroa, a French Polynesian atoll located in the pristine waters of the Pacific Ocean. Once there, the newlyweds checked into The Brando, a swanky eco-resort previously co-founded by actor Marlon Brando's estate. Boasting just 35 deluxe cottages, each one has its own plunge pool and private beach access and can cost as much as $3,500 a night.
However, that wasn't the end of the couple's travels. Their lavish trip continued in Sydney, Australia, per Vogue, where they stayed at Park Hyatt Sydney, a five-star hotel overlooking the world-famous Opera House where a night starts at $1,250. Pippa and her husband took time to enjoy a walk along Sydney Harbour and even chartered a seaplane to fly to Cottage Point Inn, a waterfront restaurant inside Ku Ring Gai National Park.
The whirlwind honeymoon ended with one more unforgettable stop at Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef, a stunning safari camp inside Australia's Cape Range National Park. Starting at $1,700 a night, guests can check into a luxury safari-style tent and enjoy the pristine Indian Ocean on their doorstep. Just some of the many nature activities available include snorkeling, kayaking, and swimming with whale sharks and humpback whales.
Pippa's home is bigger than Kate Middleton's
When Pippa Middleton and James Matthews first moved in together, it was into his five-story, £17 million ($22.5 million) mansion in London, England. The huge property featured its own gym, underground movie theater, and even an elevator, but in 2018, the couple decided to make it even bigger. As The Sun reported, they added a rear extension and a nursery for their firstborn, son Arthur, for a cool £1.2 million ($1.6 million). In 2021, they expanded their family with the arrival of daughter Grace, and by the time Pippa was expecting daughter Rose in 2022, the couple was ready for another upgrade.
Pippa and her hubby purchased a 30-bedroom mansion in Berkshire, England for £15 million ($19.9 million) in 2022. The estate was just a 20-minute drive from her parents' house and close to the four-bedroom Windsor cottage in which Kate and her family were living. As one local told MailOnline, Pippa's new abode outshone her royal sister's. "It's a far more impressive property than any of those on the Windsor estate, apart from the castle," they told the mag. Shortly after moving in, Pippa and James decided to make it even more impressive by installing a tennis court and a huge outdoor pool said to be a whopping 82 by 19 feet, per MailOnline.
Pippa Middleton appreciates a luxury car
Pippa Middleton's high tastes extend to most aspects of her life, including cars. In 2011, she was spotted driving a $50,000 BMW Z4 sports car, which her parents reportedly planned to upgrade to a bomb-proof, armored Audi or BMW, costing over $125,000, per Glamour. Whether that happened is unclear, but in 2013, Pippa and the entire Middleton family stirred up controversy when they were spotted driving top-of-the-line Range Rovers valued at £140,000 (over $185,000) each. According to MailOnline, Pippa, along with brother James and mother Carole, cashed in on Kate Middleton's royal connection by negotiating a deal that allowed them to lease the vehicles at a steep discount in exchange for being unofficial brand ambassadors. While Range Rover declined to comment, an insider explained the scheme, telling the outlet, "The idea is that you pay a small percentage of the usual fee in return for certain services, which can be as little as being seen driving around in the vehicle."
Pippa's love of luxe rides is so deep she even incorporated them into her wedding day. While a fleet of 50 Land Rovers shuttled guests to the venue, she and James Matthews drove off from the nuptials in a two-seater Jaguar Series 1 Roadster from 1961. As Telegraph reported, it's been dubbed "the most beautiful car in the world," and while the couple just leased it for the day, it can now sell for well over $200,000.
Vacation time means regular trips to the Caribbean
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews first met at the Eden Rock resort in St Barths, and they've regularly continued to visit. Suites at the exclusive Caribbean hotpot start at $3,000 a night, but the couple is likely staying for free since Matthews' parents, David and Jane, actually own the luxury hotel. They bought the property and moved to the island in 1995, welcoming A-list guests like Elton John, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio in the years since. They've also hosted plenty of Pippa's family, including her brother and mother.
Even before meeting her future husband, though, Pippa loved traveling to the Caribbean and experiencing all of the five-star offerings. In 2012, she was spotted on holiday in Mustique, then again in 2015 to celebrate mom Carole's 60th birthday, and yet again in 2016. Mustique is a private island that belongs to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and is only open to guests of its single hotel, The Cotton House, where rooms start at $600 per night.