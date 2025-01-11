Red Flags In Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi's Relationship We Just Can't Ignore

After a hard couple of years for dethroned comedian Ellen DeGeneres, the tension might have started overflowing into her relationship with her wife, Portia de Rossi. Rumors that the couple has been struggling never seem to cease, with sources close to DeGeneres and de Rossi divulging personal tidbits to the public seemingly as often as possible.

For some, the gossip likely became easy to believe after DeGeneres' exit from daytime television left her reeling. Reports that she was responsible for a harsh workplace environment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" tarnished her reputation and made it hard for her to get back on her feet. This has potentially led to some nasty behind-the-scenes behavior at home between the talk show host and her wife.

All married couples go through ups and downs, but it seems de Rossi and DeGeneres have had to weather more hardships than they're willing to let on. As the couple appears to have been on the rocks for a while now, we've uncovered some major red flags in their relationship we can't ignore.