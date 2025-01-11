Jennifer Garner Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

After Jennifer Garner split with Ben Affleck in 2015, she showed up to the 2016 Academy Awards in a gorgeous revenge dress. The "Yes Day" star stunned in a shiny black one-shouldered Versace gown with a sweetheart neckline and a trailing skirt that had gathered in the front. On her feet were platform sandals, which showed off her red-painted toenails. Despite her impending divorce from Affleck, Garner looked happy as she walked the red carpet solo, but she later revealed that her dress was causing her literal physical pain.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" a few weeks after the Oscars, Garner revealed that the dress was made just for her and that she was put into a metal corset in order to get into it. "There were two Italian people who were talking very quickly, and the next thing you know, my ribs were compressed," she described. When asked if the corset was like a Spanx, she answered, "It's not like Scarlett O'Hara. There's metal inside it, and these people just kind of move your ribs, and they move your liver to the side, and they pop you in." At some point during the ceremony, Garner was so uncomfortable that she wanted to stand up but was afraid of being disruptive. Thankfully, she was able to wait until a commercial break and was able to get some relief in the ladies' room with the help of her friend. We're betting that dress will go in the vault forever.