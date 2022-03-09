Jennifer Garner Proves Once Again She's Super Relatable

Talented actor Jennifer Garner always manages to win people over with how relatable she is off-screen. Her most recent interview on "The Late Late Show" is yet another example of how her candor shines through. She explained to host James Corden and fellow guest Greg Kinnear that she had a "mom fail" while responding to an email from one of her children's coaches, who happens to coach Kinnear's child as well. Garner recalled typing a joking response to the coach about her kid, but was left mortified when she accidentally sent the message to everyone on the email list, including Kinnear.

"Well, this one seems to be getting a little womped this weekend,'" Garner recalled writing to the coach. "I thought I was being funny." Garner then revealed, "It turns out it was the one time in my life I replied all." The three laughed off the embarrassing story with Corden's audience, and Kinnear said he didn't judge her for the email faux pas.

From opening up about her cringe-worthy moments to her goofy Instagram posts, what you see really is what you get with Garner. "Minus her children, that [feed is] exactly who she is," Garner's "13 Going On 30" co-star Judy Greer said of the star's social media presence to The Hollywood Reporter. As Garner and her ex-husband Ben Affleck continue to co-parent their three children, there will certainly be more hilarious stories to share along the way that resonate with fans.