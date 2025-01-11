Whatever Happened To Macaulay Culkin's Ex-Wife Rachel Miner?

Actor Rachel Miner may be best known to some fans as the ex-wife of Macaulay Culkin. The two actors tied the knot in 1998 when they were both only 17 years old. Unfortunately for the pair, their union didn't have staying power, as Miner and Culkin called off their marriage only two years later in 2000. The dissolution of her marriage coincided with Miner being cast in the controversial 2001 film "Bully." "Before 'Bully,' I quit acting for a while. I had a very public marriage and it was hard for me to process being in the public eye," she told i-D in July 2021.

A few years after that movie was released, Miner returned to acting and worked steadily in both films and television. She appeared in 2006's "The Black Dahlia," and then 12 episodes of "Californication" not long after. Perhaps her most famous role came in the show "Supernatural," where she was cast as Meg in Season 5. Her character was a hit with fans, but sadly for Miner, she is among the celebs living with serious health issues, as she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while working on the show. "Well, it impacted it a lot. ... So much was, I guess, my own need to process my illness, and reflect," Miner told Health Digest in March 2022 while discussing her life with MS. Miner portrayed Meg on "Supernatural" until Season 8, but eventually her condition worsened, which made the long days on set difficult. "I had MS with very pronounced symptoms for years, but wasn't telling anyone. So they were very supportive through the years," she said of the cast and crew.

Since leaving the show, Miner has only made a few screen appearances, as her energy has been mostly directed towards charity work.