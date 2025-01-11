Whatever Happened To Macaulay Culkin's Ex-Wife Rachel Miner?
Actor Rachel Miner may be best known to some fans as the ex-wife of Macaulay Culkin. The two actors tied the knot in 1998 when they were both only 17 years old. Unfortunately for the pair, their union didn't have staying power, as Miner and Culkin called off their marriage only two years later in 2000. The dissolution of her marriage coincided with Miner being cast in the controversial 2001 film "Bully." "Before 'Bully,' I quit acting for a while. I had a very public marriage and it was hard for me to process being in the public eye," she told i-D in July 2021.
A few years after that movie was released, Miner returned to acting and worked steadily in both films and television. She appeared in 2006's "The Black Dahlia," and then 12 episodes of "Californication" not long after. Perhaps her most famous role came in the show "Supernatural," where she was cast as Meg in Season 5. Her character was a hit with fans, but sadly for Miner, she is among the celebs living with serious health issues, as she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while working on the show. "Well, it impacted it a lot. ... So much was, I guess, my own need to process my illness, and reflect," Miner told Health Digest in March 2022 while discussing her life with MS. Miner portrayed Meg on "Supernatural" until Season 8, but eventually her condition worsened, which made the long days on set difficult. "I had MS with very pronounced symptoms for years, but wasn't telling anyone. So they were very supportive through the years," she said of the cast and crew.
Since leaving the show, Miner has only made a few screen appearances, as her energy has been mostly directed towards charity work.
Rachel Miner uses a wheelchair
Working on "Supernatural" helped Rachel Miner transition to her next role. As mentioned, Miner commits most of her time to working in charity and is an executive director for the nonprofit Random Acts. The organization was co-founded by her fellow "Supernatural" star Misha Collins. "All I know is that when [Collins] asked, I said 'yes' unequivocally very enthusiastically, and I'm very happy to be doing it," Miner told Nerds & Beyond in October 2017 while discussing her opportunity with Random Acts. According to the charity's website, it was founded by Collins in 2010, and its first big undertaking was helping to build an orphanage in Haiti. In addition to those types of projects, Random Acts launched an anti-bullying campaign spearheaded by Miner called the Pop Culture Hero Coalition. "I wish that I could connect with every person that has ever felt alone in the world, and be there personally to help guide them through any way I can," she told Nerds & Beyond when discussing that project.
Even though her focus has been on charities, Miner hasn't completely abandoned acting. Due to having multiple sclerosis, she uses a wheelchair, but that has not kept her from trying to get gigs. "Feels right to mark this moment, first audition in my wheelchair," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in November 2019. Miner's tweet included a snap of her in the wheelchair. The following year, she appeared in an episode of "Chicago Fire."
Miner has not shied away from posting photos in her wheelchair and wrote about it in an Instagram post leading up to the 2024 New Year. "In 2024 I'm hoping to share more pictures in my wheelchair ... everything else feels like it's missing a big part of my story," she wrote.