Supernatural Star Misha Collins Sets The Record Straight About His Sexuality

The CW show "Supernatural" was a massive hit when it first aired in 2005, and the family of monster hunters stayed on the air until 2019. However, despite this impressive run, the show was not without controversy. Producers for "Supernatural" took flak for injecting LGBTQ+ references into the show without actually making an effort at representation, a practice known as "queerbaiting," TV Guide noted.

The issue was observed by fans in the storyline between Jensen Ackles's Dean Winchester and Misha Collins's Castiel. The series teased a possible romantic bond between the two men, Insider argued. Fans nicknamed them "Destiel." The chance of an LGBTQ+ romance drew in a loyal viewer base, and after 15 years of success, "Supernatural" seemed to give fans what they had waited so long for. In one of the final three episodes, the angel Castiel declared his love for Dean, Pink News reported. "I cared about the whole world, because of you. Dean, I love you," Collins's character professed. Moments later, Castiel died to save Dean.

This declaration rocked the fandom. Misha Collins, who played fan-favorite Castiel, even offered his own support to fans who found comfort in the series during a Zoom conversation with episode director Richard Speight. "[Castiel's death] played into a timeless Hollywood trope called 'kill your gays,'" he explained. Now, a few months after the show's conclusion, Collins is again making headlines, stunning the "Supernatural" fandom and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.