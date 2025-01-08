David Dobrik's Radical Body Transformation After 3-Year Hiatus Tears Internet Apart

David Dobrik has uploaded a brand-new YouTube video — in 2025. Nope, this isn't a glitch in the matrix. Nearly three years after his dramatic fall from grace, which was followed by what is essentially a disappearing act, Dobrik is back, looking less shady and more shredded than ever. But not everyone is thrilled to see his return — or this new gym bro aesthetic he's trying to pull off.

Now, those who follow Dobrik would know that he didn't completely fall off the face of the internet during his YouTube hiatus, but for most people, he might as well have. Sure, he kept up appearances on Instagram and Snapchat and focused on his pizza joint, Doughbrik's, but his bread and butter (pun intended) was YouTube, that is, until allegations against his "Vlog Squad" imploded his career. Many of his sponsors jumped ship, YouTube demonetized his channel, and his name was dragged through the mud. Add to that a nasty falling-out with his friend and former squad member Jeff Wittek, who sued Dobrik for millions after a stunt gone horribly wrong left him with serious injuries and near blindness.

With lawsuits, backlash, and cancellation in full swing, Dobrik all but ghosted his 18+ million subscribers. Now, after years of radio silence, he's returned — and apparently traded vlogs for gains. What gives?