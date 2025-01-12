Malia Obama's Past Partying Habits Were Barack's 'Worst Nightmare'

Perhaps there's only one gig that Barack Obama ever took more seriously than that of president of the United States: girl dad to his daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. "Every father bears a fundamental obligation to do right by their children," he once penned in a 2012 presidential proclamation in honor of Father's Day.

However, many might be surprised to know that while the Obama sisters have undergone a stunning transformation — growing up to be smart, successful, and kind women — raising them was not without its hiccups. During a presidential address, the 44th president of the United States even went as far as to say that being a father was sometimes his "hardest" job. He added, "Above all, children need our unconditional love — whether they succeed or make mistakes; when life is easy and when life is tough." Case in point: that time in 2016 when Obama's eldest daughter was caught wilding out at a house party in Martha's Vineyard — no doubt one of Malia's most controversial moments. A source later told Radar that the fiasco proved to be Barack's "worst nightmare." The insider added, "The end of his term is in sight — and the carefully crafted image of a world-beating family is unraveling right before his eyes!" YIKES.