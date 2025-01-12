Malia Obama's Past Partying Habits Were Barack's 'Worst Nightmare'
Perhaps there's only one gig that Barack Obama ever took more seriously than that of president of the United States: girl dad to his daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama. "Every father bears a fundamental obligation to do right by their children," he once penned in a 2012 presidential proclamation in honor of Father's Day.
However, many might be surprised to know that while the Obama sisters have undergone a stunning transformation — growing up to be smart, successful, and kind women — raising them was not without its hiccups. During a presidential address, the 44th president of the United States even went as far as to say that being a father was sometimes his "hardest" job. He added, "Above all, children need our unconditional love — whether they succeed or make mistakes; when life is easy and when life is tough." Case in point: that time in 2016 when Obama's eldest daughter was caught wilding out at a house party in Martha's Vineyard — no doubt one of Malia's most controversial moments. A source later told Radar that the fiasco proved to be Barack's "worst nightmare." The insider added, "The end of his term is in sight — and the carefully crafted image of a world-beating family is unraveling right before his eyes!" YIKES.
2016 wasn't Malia Obama's best year
Do you remember where you were when Radar released a video of Malia Obama smoking what appeared to be marijuana while at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago in July 2016?! Welp, President Barack Obama definitely does! Unfortunately, things only went from bad to worse that summer for the proud papa bear and president.
The following month, in August 2016, the Secret Service pulled the first daughter out of a Martha's Vineyard house party mere minutes after the cops came to break it up. As reported by the Boston Herald, while the West Tisbury police department declined to specifically name Malia as one of the partygoers due to "national security," they were careful to note that they simply "responded to a noise complaint, like we do numerous times this time of year" and that when they asked the house guests to leave the premises, they complied. All's well that ends well. If anything, Malia proved once and for all that's she's one of the most normal celeb kids. Still, it's reported that following the house party hullabaloo, the famous father-daughter duo was witnessed taking a long walk together. "I'm sure he had some choice words for his daughter during that walk they took," the source told Radar. Presidents — they're just like us.