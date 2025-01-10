The Heartbreaking Way The LA Fires Impacted Hallmark's Kimberly Williams-Paisley
As the devastating wildfires surrounding Los Angeles leave behind a path of destruction, more and more heartbreak is making its way to the surface. From the loss of beloved landmarks to entire communities of homes being wiped out, the blazes are stark reminders that everything a family has worked towards can be gone in a flash. One of those families who experienced the loss of a place that had been important to them was that of Hallmark star Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband Brad Paisley. Whereas the family is safe and sound at their current home in Tennessee, the couple's first home in Los Angeles succumbed to the flames.
Writing in an Instagram post, Brad got sentimental about the house he and Kimberly first bought together. "We lived in Pacific Palisades for years. It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends," the singer wrote before including the fact it was the house he and Kimberly prepped their first nursery in together for their oldest son William "Huck" Huckleberry. No stranger to tragedy, Kimberly also chimed in on the post by commenting, "Beautiful post, thank you. I don't have the words right now" (Via People). Unfortunately, the Paisleys aren't the only famous family reeling from the apocalyptic event.
Other celebrities dealing with tragic loss due to the fires
Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Brad Paisley weren't the only couple to lose a gorgeous home in the city of Pacific Palisades. In fact, many celebs live in the area and have been impacted by the overwhelming tragedy. People posted some horrific photos of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's house completely destroyed by the flames. Paris Hilton has also lost her entire house, as well as other stars such as Anthony Hopkins, Anna Faris, John Goodman, and Billy Crystal.
Jamie Lee Curtis even took the time to get emotional about the fires while being interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on January 8. Holding back tears, "The Last Showgirl" actress told the crowd, "As you know, where I live is on fire right now. Literally, the entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning...This is literally where I live. The market I shop in, the school my kids go to ... Many friends now have lost their homes." As of this writing, there are still several fires burning uncontained and thousands are still displaced from their homes.