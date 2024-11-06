Weird Things About Leighton Meester & Adam Brody's Marriage

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are a match made in Hollywood heaven, having been together since 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. They tied the knot in 2014 and have since welcomed two children, successfully balancing work, marriage, and parenthood. "We're super, super lucky," Meester told E! News of their surprisingly normal relationship. "I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another." She added, "We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus ... We just make it work."

Yet, despite their seemingly perfect life together, there are a few somewhat strange aspects about Meester and Brody's marriage that may surprise you, such as the whirlwind nature of their relationship or how Meester initially kept her distance during the early days of their romance (more on these later). As "The O.C." alum admitted on the "Podcrushed" show in 2023 — co-hosted by Meester's former "Gossip Girl" co-star, Penn Badgley — he was attracted to Meester from the moment he first laid eyes on her. "I think the first time I saw her is when I met her at Canter's, the deli in Los Angeles," Brody shared. "That's when I saw her, and yeah, I was smitten instantly." He continued, "And I was, you know, smitten for a long time. I didn't get to know her for many years after." Here are some weird things about Meester and Brody's marriage that make their love story truly one of a kind.