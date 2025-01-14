Zooey Deschanel & HGTV's Jonathan Scott Live Really Lavish Lives

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott may be among the more underrated celebrity couples, but they live quite lavishly in Tinseltown. Fortunately, they have the means to! While some celebs have fame but no fortune, the actor and real estate expert are worth a combined $125 million. To get specific, Deschanel is said to be worth $25 million, while Jonathan's net worth reportedly sits at around $100 million. Unsurprisingly, the two — who've been engaged since August 2023 — make great use of their assets between their fabulous vacations, real estate investments, and other fancy splurges.

An appreciation of fashion is also one of the hallmarks of a high-end couple. And while Scott hasn't flaunted any above-average knowledge of the runway, Deschanel has never been afraid to drop cash on fashion. But before we dissect some of her splurges, consider her thoughts on the pastime: "I really enjoy shopping," she shared with Glamour. "It's cathartic and fun, and it's something to do to connect with people and find treasures." She continued, "Every day you get up, you get dressed, and you're creating something and showing the world who you are. I'm showing the world what I like by what I'm wearing — I like this color, or this is the mood I'm in." With that said, she doesn't pick clothing because it may be popular — it has to speak to her personal style.

Of course, this means that Deschanel's closet is full of some really gorgeous (and sometimes expensive) pieces — one aspect of her lavish life with Scott.