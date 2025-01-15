What Morgan Wallen's Exes Have Said About Him

Morgan Wallen just wants to see you smile ... or so he says sings. Fresh off the heels of the release of his single "Smile," it appeared that his ex-flame, reality television star Kristin Cavallari, agreed that he's the type who would appreciate seeing those pearly whites. "He is very sweet. ... The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman. And he was like, "I'll pick you up. I'll pick the place,'" Cavallari dished during an appearance on Bunnie XO's podcast "Dumb Blonde." But that's not all; she revealed that Wallen even met her children. She noted that while she had not seen him in over a year, she had "nothing but good things to say about him."

Cavallari also clarified the comments from that viral TikTok suspect challenge video with her BFF Justin Anderson, wherein Anderson claimed that Wallen "hurt her feelings." According to Cavallari, it was a her thing, not a him thing. "I'll be honest with you. Morgan was the first guy in my entire f***ing life that wasn't, like, just completely enamored with me. And I was like, what in the f***k is going on? It really threw me!" Cavallari confessed about her relationship history on "Dumb Blonde." Alas, she isn't the only one to spill the tea on her time with the "You Proof" crooner, and it appears some of their characterizations of Wallen aren't as glowing.