What Morgan Wallen's Exes Have Said About Him
Morgan Wallen just wants to see you smile ... or so he
says sings. Fresh off the heels of the release of his single "Smile," it appeared that his ex-flame, reality television star Kristin Cavallari, agreed that he's the type who would appreciate seeing those pearly whites. "He is very sweet. ... The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman. And he was like, "I'll pick you up. I'll pick the place,'" Cavallari dished during an appearance on Bunnie XO's podcast "Dumb Blonde." But that's not all; she revealed that Wallen even met her children. She noted that while she had not seen him in over a year, she had "nothing but good things to say about him."
Cavallari also clarified the comments from that viral TikTok suspect challenge video with her BFF Justin Anderson, wherein Anderson claimed that Wallen "hurt her feelings." According to Cavallari, it was a her thing, not a him thing. "I'll be honest with you. Morgan was the first guy in my entire f***ing life that wasn't, like, just completely enamored with me. And I was like, what in the f***k is going on? It really threw me!" Cavallari confessed about her relationship history on "Dumb Blonde." Alas, she isn't the only one to spill the tea on her time with the "You Proof" crooner, and it appears some of their characterizations of Wallen aren't as glowing.
KT Smith said Morgan Wallen 'wasn't the most faithful'
KT Smith dated Morgan Wallen for more than two years and even went on to co-parent a child with him after learning she was pregnant at the end of their relationship. According to Smith, however, their relationship was full of lies, lies, lies. "Being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn't the most faithful," she penned in a blog post in December 2021. Smith even called her relationship with Wallen "toxic."
Fortunately, Smith and Wallen have found common ground in their son, Indigo Wilder. In April 2024, Smith offered up some words of encouragement to the singer following Wallen's felony arrest for reckless endangerment after throwing a chair off from the rooftop of Eric Church's bar in Nashville. "I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip-up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior," she told the Daily Beast.
Meanwhile, country star Megan Moroney, who was rumored to have had a fling with Wallen, downplayed their time altogether. "It was never a relationship," Moroney declared during an appearance on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in July 2024. "We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends," she added. Alexa, play "Wasted on You" by Morgan Wallen.
Paige Lorenze kept quiet ... sort of
Paige Lorenze, another notable ex of Morgan Wallen, has only subtly referred to her time with him. As you may recall, in February 2022, a source told Page Six that Wallen and Lorenze had been seeing one another for almost a year but had agreed to keep their relationship private. Merely eight days later, the couple seemingly confirmed their relationship by way of her Instagram Story. "I love you! and am so proud of you @morganwallen," Lorenze penned along with a photo of herself hugged up to Wallen as he smiled at the camera (via Page Six).
Sadly, coming forward with their relationship proved to be the kiss of death for the couple. "She suspected he was cheating on her with multiple people," a source told Page Six before the month was out. "After they went public, Paige started getting all these messages on Instagram from girls saying, 'I was with him. We slept together.'"
For months, Lorenze kept mum about her split from Wallen as well as the cheating rumors. But in September 2022, she finally discussed her former relationship with "a very famous country man" during an appearance on Sofia Franklyn's podcast, "Sofia with an F." "The reason why my ex-boyfriend, the Nashville boyfriend, loved me was also the reason why we didn't work out. He loved me cuz I was so independent," she revealed. So maybe her breakup with Wallen wasn't because of the cheating rumors after all? The world may never know.