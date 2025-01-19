Sofia Vergara Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps
Sofia Vergara is known for confidently flaunting her killer physique in stunning swimsuit snaps. And let's face it, we'd all be doing the same if we all looked like that. Even in her 50s, the Colombian star still has one of the best figures in Hollywood, thanks to her discipline, commitment to fitness, and, of course, genetics. Growing up, Vergara admitted that she hated her curves and wanted to have smaller breasts when she was young. "I wanted surgery. I told my mom, 'As soon as I'm older, please take these boobs away,'" Vergara recalled in a 2010 SELF magazine interview. "She said, 'Sofía, shut up. When you're 18, it will be different.' I was like, 'Why would I want these huge [breasts]? I'm a 34DD.'"
Turns out, her mother was right. But while she has grown to love her curves, Vergara said that finding clothes that suit her body shape can be a real challenge sometimes. "No matter what I wear, I look like a stripper," she laughed. "That said, I'm grateful I have them, and honestly, they've helped me a lot in my career. And I've always felt sexy," she also pointed out.
That much is evident in sizzling bikini photos the "Modern Family" alum has shared on Instagram. For instance, in 2024, she uploaded a two-photo carousel featuring her in a one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her jaw-dropping bod. Vergara often flaunts her amazing figure in gorgeous swimsuit snaps — here are a few of our favorites.
Sofia Vergara sizzled in a bikini
Sofia Vergara has never shied away from showing off her curves in a bikini. In 2022, during a trip to her native Colombia with her then-husband Joe Manganiello, the "America's Got Talent" judge stripped down to a two-piece swimsuit for a refreshing dip in the ocean. She took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in the revealing swimwear (shown above), along with snaps from her holiday getaway with Manganiello. "Beach breeze and sea," the actor wrote in Spanish. Similarly, Sofia flaunted her toned physique in an all-black bikini while at the beach with her friends and son Manolo Vergara. She was pictured wearing a front-tie bikini top and matching bottoms as she enjoyed the sun and sea at Casa Chipi Chipi in Cartagena, Colombia. "Second round at the beach today," Sofia gushed.
To get herself bikini-ready all year round, Sofia shared in a 2017 SELF interview that she makes time for the gym regardless of her busy schedule. Though it's admittedly the last thing she wants to do, Sofia knows how crucial it is to stay active as she gets older. "I know that it does make a difference," Sofia explained. "Things start to change and I'm like the only thing to do is go and take care of it." She likes to do different types of workouts — from boxing to weightlifting to Pilates. However, she can't do anything that involves jumps. As Sofia confessed, "I have very bad knees."
Vergara showed off her killer legs in a leopard-print swimsuit
Similarly, Sofia Vergara enjoys putting her legs on display in her poolside photos. In 2023, she shared a series of Instagram snaps showcasing her voluptuous physique in a leopard-print swimsuit during her summer vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The "AGT" star, who had just celebrated her 51st birthday, flaunted her killer legs and rounded glutes while beating the heat in the gorgeous town of Ravello. "Last days of vacay! Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!" her caption read. She also gave fans a better glimpse of her backside in an Instagram clip just hours before. "My toxic trait is wanting to know where she got that swimsuit thinking I'd actually look that good," one of her followers quipped in the comments.
In order to get her toned legs, Vergara does a series of workouts at the gym, including weighted squats, lunges, hip thrusts, and glute isolation exercises. She used to train with celebrity coach Julio Cruz but now works with Pilates instructor Natalia Botero to ensure her form is always correct. "Don't be afraid to lift weights," Vergara stressed in a previous chat with People. "It won't make you bulky, so get that out of your head! Actually, using heavier weights will accentuate all your curves." However, if the gym isn't your thing, that's totally fine, too. "Do something you enjoy," the "Griselda" star emphasized.
Vergara flexed her guns in a white tube swimsuit
Beyond her successful TV and acting career, Sofia Vergara has proven she's a savvy businesswoman with a stunning net worth of $180 million, making her among the highest-paid female stars in Hollywood. In 2020, she partnered with Foster Grant to release her own line of chic and affordable eyewear for women. To promote the collection, Vergara shared an Instagram snapshot of herself rocking the Izabella sunglasses while flexing her guns in a white tube bathing suit. Her post also included a snap of Vergara in an orange cut-out swimsuit while modeling the Jacinta shades from her eyewear collection. "Labor Day weekend at home," her post read. "Wearing some of my favorite #SofiaVergaraXFosterGrant glasses."
Perhaps the question on everyone's mind: "How does one get those sculpted arms?" In 2012, celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson shared a glimpse of Vergara's workout routine in a video feature for PopSugar Fit. Aside from exercises that target her abs and legs, Vergara also does a series of movements to work her shoulders, lats, biceps, and triceps. These include alternating side and front raises, a rope shoulder matrix, and straight arm pullovers with bicycle legs — all in one session! Studio Metamorphosis' Jennifer Yates, who has also worked with Vergara, shared that they concentrate on building her upper body strength during awards show season, as Vergara likes wearing strapless gowns. "Some of her favorite moves are Sexy Back, Chest Opener, Mega Lat Rows, Swimmer and Shoulder Press," Yates told Racked LA in 2014.
Vergara isn't afraid to show off her backside
Sofia Vergara set pulses racing after showing off her curvy figure in a two-piece swimsuit during her holiday break in Colombia in 2024. "Family traits or @natibotero7 torture?" the actor playfully captioned a photo of herself lying on her stomach while flaunting her perfectly rounded glutes. Tagged in the post was her personal trainer, Natalia Botero. Over the years, there has been speculation that Vergara has undergone plastic surgery to achieve her curvy backside. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Robert H. Cohen told Life & Style that she may have had a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL. "It does look like Sofía may have had something done," he said (via Yahoo!). "Her butt now has a lot more projection. There is a significant increase in size."
While Vergara hasn't addressed these claims, she once hinted that she hasn't done anything beyond minimally invasive procedures such as micro-needling and Botox. Speaking to Allure, she explained, "I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. [But] because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks." It's been said that she loves working out her glutes to keep her backside firm and maintain her body's hourglass shape. In 2023, she also showcased her sculpted butt in a black bikini thong that left very little to the imagination (shown above). "Seriously, what's wrong with this photo? Nothing. That's what," a commenter wrote. "Girl, you got it, so continue to flaunt it!"
Vergara turned up the heat with her jaw-dropping swimsuit photos
In 2022, Sofia Vergara proved once again that age is just a number when she shared jaw-dropping swimsuit photos on Instagram, showcasing her summer bod. The Colombian bombshell, who looks incredible even without makeup, stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana animal-print swimsuit with a low-scoop neckline and wildly high-cut bottom. She paired her poolside look with rounded sunglasses from Foster Grant (similar to their Women's JS 18 01 for just $8.99). "Finally the weekend!! Solecito #hm #gettingreadyforsummer," Vergara captioned her viral shots.
The following year, the "Hot Pursuit" star celebrated reaching 30 million followers on the platform by sharing a pair of sizzling vacation snaps. In them, Vergara posed in a lime green swimsuit while enjoying her big birthday weekend in Italy. In the caption, she shared a message for those who have supported her career since her rise to stardom as Gloria Pritchett on "Modern Family." "Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!!" Vergara wrote. "Besos from Italy!!"
Vergara has always been confident in showing off her body regardless of her age, as she once told Shape in a candid interview. "Latin women are very comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality. We aren't afraid to show that off a little bit more," she explained (via Daily Mail). She also added, "Confident people have a way of carrying themselves that makes others more attracted to them." As for her honest reaction regarding being dubbed the hottest woman in Hollywood? Vergara proudly said, "At my age? It [feels] fantastic."