Sofia Vergara Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Body In Swimsuit Snaps

Sofia Vergara is known for confidently flaunting her killer physique in stunning swimsuit snaps. And let's face it, we'd all be doing the same if we all looked like that. Even in her 50s, the Colombian star still has one of the best figures in Hollywood, thanks to her discipline, commitment to fitness, and, of course, genetics. Growing up, Vergara admitted that she hated her curves and wanted to have smaller breasts when she was young. "I wanted surgery. I told my mom, 'As soon as I'm older, please take these boobs away,'" Vergara recalled in a 2010 SELF magazine interview. "She said, 'Sofía, shut up. When you're 18, it will be different.' I was like, 'Why would I want these huge [breasts]? I'm a 34DD.'"

Turns out, her mother was right. But while she has grown to love her curves, Vergara said that finding clothes that suit her body shape can be a real challenge sometimes. "No matter what I wear, I look like a stripper," she laughed. "That said, I'm grateful I have them, and honestly, they've helped me a lot in my career. And I've always felt sexy," she also pointed out.

That much is evident in sizzling bikini photos the "Modern Family" alum has shared on Instagram. For instance, in 2024, she uploaded a two-photo carousel featuring her in a one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her jaw-dropping bod. Vergara often flaunts her amazing figure in gorgeous swimsuit snaps — here are a few of our favorites.