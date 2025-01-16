Times Valerie Bertinelli Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different

Valerie Bertinelli is a pro at red carpet glam, but she can also go makeup-free in a pinch! Unsurprisingly, Bertinelli looks a little different when she's at home chilling without makeup than she does when she's promoting her endless list of projects, be that a new TV or movie role or one of her latest literary offerings. Different as in a different brand of beautiful, which is likely because she gets her ounces in. "I use an app — the Add Water app that my brother actually invented — and it makes me keep track of all the water that I'm drinking," shared Bertinelli with Woman's Day. "I'll have a bottle of water, I'll put it in my app, and I'll see how much I have to go for the day."

She also knows the power of gratitude. "I start my day in pure gratitude, no matter how I feel in the morning," she shared with New Beauty in April 2021. "There are days that I wake up not feeling...it's like, 'Oh, this one's going to be a struggle.' But I'm grateful for the struggle, as much as I'm grateful for the joy. Because the joy is sweeter because of the struggle." The star also cited a previous 2022 interview she participated in that a friend sent her. "At first, I didn't want to watch it because I remembered how much pain I was in '22. Sometimes, that embarrasses me and fills me with a little bit of shame. I'm stopping that."

No wonder she can rock makeup-free looks with ease!