Times Valerie Bertinelli Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different
Valerie Bertinelli is a pro at red carpet glam, but she can also go makeup-free in a pinch! Unsurprisingly, Bertinelli looks a little different when she's at home chilling without makeup than she does when she's promoting her endless list of projects, be that a new TV or movie role or one of her latest literary offerings. Different as in a different brand of beautiful, which is likely because she gets her ounces in. "I use an app — the Add Water app that my brother actually invented — and it makes me keep track of all the water that I'm drinking," shared Bertinelli with Woman's Day. "I'll have a bottle of water, I'll put it in my app, and I'll see how much I have to go for the day."
She also knows the power of gratitude. "I start my day in pure gratitude, no matter how I feel in the morning," she shared with New Beauty in April 2021. "There are days that I wake up not feeling...it's like, 'Oh, this one's going to be a struggle.' But I'm grateful for the struggle, as much as I'm grateful for the joy. Because the joy is sweeter because of the struggle." The star also cited a previous 2022 interview she participated in that a friend sent her. "At first, I didn't want to watch it because I remembered how much pain I was in '22. Sometimes, that embarrasses me and fills me with a little bit of shame. I'm stopping that."
No wonder she can rock makeup-free looks with ease!
Valerie Bertinelli went makeup-free on daytime TV
If given the choice, most celebrities would probably choose to go makeup-free on their own terms. You know, while they're dropping cash in a city with limited paparazzi, or maybe even a rare social media post meant to make them seem more relatable after an unexpected scandal. Either way, it's usually on a limited (or highly controlled) scale. Refreshingly, Valerie Bertinelli took the most daring route by appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" with zero makeup. Of course, she didn't take the plunge alone, as Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson also flaunted their natural faces during the special episode.
During one segment, Bertinelli joined Anderson and Barrymore to de-glam as they indulged in a little girl chat. Bertinelli, for her part, wore her hair in a high bun with feathered bangs, displaying her youthful skin. Just so you know, though, the star's skin doesn't always cooperate, which is why she still deals with a particularly inconvenient skin issue well into her mid-60s. "It feels so good to get sudsy water on your face, depending on if I'm breaking out or not because, at 64, I still seem to be breaking out. I don't know what the heck is wrong with that." Showing a little solidarity, Barrymore also revealed that she, too, still gets breakouts. "I'm not getting my period, don't give me zits!" Bertinelli countered.
Valerie brought her smiling face to the polls
When Valerie Bertinelli isn't making boss moves, comfort is the theme of the day. For example, the beloved star dressed super casually to cast her vote in the 2024 presidential election. In a video posted to her Instagram account, where she has 1.6 million followers, Bertinelli happily walked down the street wearing zero makeup and a pair of glasses. She wore her signature brown hair in shoulder-length waves that bounced back and forth as she walked. "I proudly cast my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," she wrote in the caption. "I am adding my power to the millions of women who demand the rights to our own bodies. We demand our right to reproductive care and reproductive freedom."
Bertinelli also spoke on the importance of voting during national and local elections while appearing on "The View" back in April. In juxtaposition to her Instagram video, Bertinelli appeared that day wearing a very similar hairstyle, yet much more makeup. At a glance, it appears she was wearing foundation, concealer, eye shadow, and blush at the very least. While the other video portrayed Bertinelli's casual side, she definitely cut a more serious figure on the popular panel-format show. As for her message? "You really need to keep an eye on who is going to represent you in your town, in your city, in your state," she said. "And be very aware of who you're voting for and what they say they're going to do for you."
Valerie Bertinelli confronted her trolls
Valerie Bertinelli has, unfortunately, had to deal with trolls on social media. In fact, she once went makeup-free to stop the chatter about her occasionally utilizing filters during her Instagram videos. "I am filming with no filter today because some of you all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter," shared Bertinelli (via Page Six). "This is me with no makeup and this is no filter," added the star, who sported an aesthetic similar to her election day look.
Bertinelli also shut down a hater who claimed that she wasn't rocking her own hair. "Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks," she continued, proving that her hair was real. She concluded her post with: "Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are like, really kind and sweet people and don't get a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on."
Valerie posed with her son Wolfie
Valerie Bertinelli has been sporting makeup-free looks for decades. In March 2024, she took to Instagram to post an adorable throwback photo of herself and her only child, Wolfgang Van Halen, whom she shares with the late rock star Eddie Van Halen. The occasion? Wolfgang's birthday. In the post, a much younger Bertinelli clung to her son as they posed in the grass. Unsurprisingly, Bertinelli looked gorgeous as the sun radiated off of her clear, healthy skin. "My favorite human turns 33 today! Happy birthday @wolfvanhalen," Bertinelli wrote in the photo's caption. "I am so proud and impressed by you every single day. Your grace under pressure is something to behold. I love you to the [moon] and back."
Of course, this is far from the only time that Bertinelli has shown the world what makeup-free looked like for her back in the 90s. In August 2023, the "Touched By An Angel" star posted yet another throwback photo. It featured a cutoff photo of herself and her brother. To be fair, only Bertinelli's face was clear in the shot, so it's unclear if good genes run in her family. "Wolfie took this photo of my brother and me back in the laaaate 1900's," she wrote. "Happy Birthday @patrickbertinelli! I am so grateful for all that you do ... Today is truly a day for celebration ... Your birthday and MAMMOTH II is finally here!"
Valerie Bertinelli's joy is palpable
The makeup-free walk Valerie Bertinelli took in April 2024 also deserves recognition. Wearing dark sunglasses, black sweat pants, and a white shirt that said, "Love yourself," she looked comfy, casual, and gorge. She also radiated undeniable joy as she soaked up some sun. By the way, her happiness was also clear in her Instagram caption. "When I go on my walks, I do a lot of reflecting. Sometimes sweet, sometimes challenging," she wrote. "Reflecting on this week and the kindness all of you have shown me in our conversations at the Indulge book signings, and here online, I just wanted to send out a huge thank you for supporting me and for all your sweet responses to my life updates."
Given that Bertinelli is known for keeping a positive attitude no matter what life throws her way, it's not surprising that her inner peace has reflected on the outside whether she's wearing no makeup or a full face at some glamorous event. Fortunately for her, she appears to be thriving in every area during this stage of her life and career. In a different Instagram post from March, she gushed about her life in the present. "I f**ing love my life right now. Not something I ever thought I'd say two years ago," she wrote. "And hey, thank you all for staying on this ride with me. Sticking with me through the tears to get to the joy on the other side." We can't think of anyone who deserves it more!
Valerie Bertinelli bared her heart to her followers
In December 2024, Valerie Bertinelli gave her followers the ultimate lesson in body acceptance when she posed makeup-free in her underwear. In a mirror selfie uploaded to Instagram, Bertinelli veered away from her usual content to bare her natural face (and body) in a bid to spread a message about self-love. "At some point I will talk about the madness my body has been through this year," she said, adding, "But right now every lump bump wrinkle and saggy part of me just feels acceptance and simple appreciation to be standing in front of a mirror in a hotel bathroom in downtown Manhattan ready to color my roots late on a Monday night." While the star was met with support, she also weathered a few trolls.
During a later appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Bertinelli gave an impassioned response when prompted to address the negative side of the chatter. "You know what, I have been coming to terms with my body now — aging — and I saw myself in the light and I went, 'Oh. I'm not mad at that.' Like all those planks and sit-ups I've done you can see underneath the saggy skin." The TV icon also addressed what she perceives to be her flaws. "I have to say, it's 64 years of gravity, it's science. If you focus on that picture, you're going to see the little saggies. And I'm proud of them because I'm 64 ... it's a belly." She also addressed the barrage of critiques, citing her as too thin or too large, revealing that she realized she couldn't make everyone like her — as her father told her.
Bertinelli concluded her speech with: "I'm just me. It's my body."