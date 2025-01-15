Shania Twain's Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe

To characterize country superstar Shania Twain's multi-decade music career as successful is kind of like describing former Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall as tall; much as it is difficult to understand the scale of a 7-foot-6-inch human until looking up at him in awe, so too is it tough to wrap one's head around the wealth accumulated by one of the music world's most popular performers, who's sold more than 85 million albums and remains the highest-selling female artist in the history of country music.

Shortly after the chart-topping success of her hit single "You Don't Impress Me Much," Twain was interviewed by OK! magazine and asked to share the extravagances on which she was spending all of her newly earned money. "I'm not a very extravagant person and I think it's because of my background," said Twain, who experienced abject poverty while growing up in rural Canada. "Right now, I still feel a little reluctant to be extravagant. Maybe I'll get over that — I don't know but I feel like I would be pushing my luck."

Fast forward a few decades, and it's clear that she has indeed gotten over it. Now that she's made a bundle (her net worth has been estimated to be $400 million), she's living large, demonstrating no hesitancy about spending on herself. For proof, keep on reading, and it will be clear that Shania Twain's lavish lifestyle is unbelievable.