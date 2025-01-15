Shania Twain's Lavish Lifestyle Is Hard To Believe
To characterize country superstar Shania Twain's multi-decade music career as successful is kind of like describing former Boston Celtics player Tacko Fall as tall; much as it is difficult to understand the scale of a 7-foot-6-inch human until looking up at him in awe, so too is it tough to wrap one's head around the wealth accumulated by one of the music world's most popular performers, who's sold more than 85 million albums and remains the highest-selling female artist in the history of country music.
Shortly after the chart-topping success of her hit single "You Don't Impress Me Much," Twain was interviewed by OK! magazine and asked to share the extravagances on which she was spending all of her newly earned money. "I'm not a very extravagant person and I think it's because of my background," said Twain, who experienced abject poverty while growing up in rural Canada. "Right now, I still feel a little reluctant to be extravagant. Maybe I'll get over that — I don't know but I feel like I would be pushing my luck."
Fast forward a few decades, and it's clear that she has indeed gotten over it. Now that she's made a bundle (her net worth has been estimated to be $400 million), she's living large, demonstrating no hesitancy about spending on herself. For proof, keep on reading, and it will be clear that Shania Twain's lavish lifestyle is unbelievable.
Shania Twain once lived in a castle in Switzerland
When it comes to extreme wealth, there's no more definitive a way to announce you've made it than by living in an actual, literal castle. That's what Shania Twain and her then-husband-producer, Robert "Mutt" Lange, did when they purchased Le château de Sully, a 100-room castle situated in Switzerland.
Construction on the castle was completed in 1882 for its first owner, Baron Bertrand de Boucheporn. Substantial improvements and upgrades were made by its next owner, Zurich industrialist Wilhelm Escher, who added an annex on the east side, a large porch on the north, and a swimming pool. It was during that renovation, in the late 1920s, that indoor plumbing was installed and the home's numerous bathrooms added. The castle was bought and sold a few more times over the years until it was purchased by Twain and Lange in 1998.
"I just love it," she once gushed of the chateau in an interview with Country Weekly. "This is what we consider our permanent home — I don't see us ever moving." Spoiler alert: they did leave the castle, exiting in 2006 following the breakup of Twain's marriage to Lange after his shocking cheating scandal. Le château de Sully was then reportedly sold to a wealthy Russian for 30 million Swiss Francs — approximately $33 million USD.
She and her then-husband bought a historic mansion in the Adirondacks and tore it down
Shania Twain's castle in Switzerland may have been her primary residence during her marriage to Robert "Mutt" Lange, but by no means was it her only abode. The couple also purchased Dexter Lake, a historic mansion in the tiny town of St. Regis, in the northern Adirondacks, with a long and somewhat dark history (a murder had taken place there in 1903).
When Twain and Lange bought the place in the mid-1990s, the purchase price was reportedly $3.25 million. As Adirondack Almanack reported, Lange was once asked why a couple with their immense wealth and fame would want to buy a place in such a remote, low-key area. "Well," he reportedly said, "you can buy oceanfront property, you can buy lakefront property, you can buy riverfront property anywhere in the world. But where in the world can you buy a mountain, a lake, and 3,000 acres that surrounds it all!?"
Upon buying the place, the first order of business was to tear down the Tudor-style mansion and construct a new home. It wasn't entirely new, however; many of the key architectural elements — including the staircase, fireplace mantels, windows and other items — were preserved, labelled, and stored until they could be integrated into the new Craftsman-style home that reportedly took a crew of 50 workers more than 18 months to complete.
Her mansion in the Bahamas is luxury personified
Another of Shania Twain's lavish homes is situated in the Bahamas, a beachfront mansion in West Nassau. Boasting five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a whopping 7,000 square feet of luxurious living space, the amenities within also include walls and built-in bookcases lined with mahogany. In addition to 150 feet of private beach, there's also a swimming pool and jacuzzi. Built in 2004, the home features high ceilings and numerous windows to capitalize on the stunning ocean view. The property also includes a dock located across the street that can service boats up to 60 feet in length. The primary bedroom on the second level features its own private sundeck.
Twain reportedly attempted to sell the place in 2019 for $10.95 million but didn't find a buyer and took it off the market. It was up for sale again the following year at an increased asking price of $12.9 million. It remains unconfirmed whether she sold the place or decided to hang onto it.
Shania Twain's Las Vegas farm combines opulence with down-home living
Shania Twain's first residency in Las Vegas began in 2012 and ran successfully until 2014. She returned for another, and in 2023, she announced she was returning to Vegas in 2024 for her third residency in Sin City, which was extended through to 2025.
When in Vegas, Twain lives on her own luxurious Nevada farm, situated on the outskirts of the city. "This is definitely what I call my American home base," she said of her Vegas abode during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," revealing that she lived in a hotel during her first residency. "I was comfortable, but I thought, if I ever go back to Las Vegas again for a long residency, I want to live there, like an everyday person." As for why she preferred living on a farm rather than a luxurious penthouse on the Strip, she explained, "Because I always have to have my horses with me, and my dogs. I just like to keep the family around me, and my animals are a part of my family."
While Twain understandably likes to enjoy her privacy offstage, she has offered fans the occasional glimpse of her Vegas farm, such as a 2022 Instagram post in which she and one of her dogs sit in front of her home. "Taking today as an opportunity to have a little reflection time at home between all the exciting things happening in my world right now!!" she wrote in the caption.
She and ex Mutt Lange purchased a New Zealand property that's now a luxury resort
During her marriage to Robert "Mutt" Lange, Shania Twain and her then-husband purchased 33-year leases to 24,700 hectares (approximately 61,000 acres) of farmland in New Zealand, paying approximately $12 million in 2004. At first, the place served as the couple's New Zealand getaway, boasting horse stables and a spacious mansion. Due to New Zealand's regulations on foreign ownership, the deal called for Twain and Lange to construct a large hiking trail on the property so that public access to the property would be maintained. "I'm very proud," Twain told reporters while attending the grand opening of the trail, reported the Sydney Morning Herald. "It's lovely. I'm enjoying myself. I'm having a great time." After the brief press conference, Twain was whisked away via helicopter.
Following their divorce, Twain reportedly relinquished her portion of the ownership to Lange, who is now the property's sole owner. Because Lange is said to have spent very little time there, he converted the home into a luxury vacation lodge called Mahu Whenua. Initially, Mahu Whenua was available on an exclusive basis, with the entire place rented out for the hefty fee of $15,500 per night. However, separate cottages were later built that could be rented out individually for a far lower cost of $1,850 per night.
She and her second husband Frederic own a lavish home overlooking Switzerland's Lake Geneva
A big turning point in the transformation of Shania Twain came when she married Frederic Thébaud. The circumstances of her second marriage are well known, with the two initially thrown together to console each other after their respective spouses embarked on an affair behind their backs.
After her divorce from her first husband, Robert "Mutt" Lange, Twain and Thébaud remained based in Switzerland, moving into a lavish home overlooking Lake Geneva. As is the case with her other properties, little is known about her home in Switzerland; she has, however, occasionally shared photos of herself within, such as a December 2024 photo that featured her in the home's luxurious and well-appointed kitchen. "Merry Christmas from snowy Switzerland!" she wrote in the caption for the photo, which she posted on Instagram. That post also featured a brief video of one of her dogs frolicking in the snow in the yard, which was adorned by holiday lights and featured an elaborately decorated exterior Christmas tree.
Twain opened up about her love of her Swiss home during an edition of her "Home Now Radio" show for Apple Music. "It's a very beautiful region, very scenic," she said, as reported by The Independent. "I like to spend a lot of time boating on the lake, in fact, one of the neighboring properties is the studio where Queen spent many, many years writing and recording. Freddie Mercury lived in what is called 'The Duck House.'"
She travels via private jet
As a multimillionaire music superstar with homes in various nations, whose concert tours take her to far-flung parts of the world, Shania Twain does a lot of traveling. When she does, she typically travels via private jet. This has been backed up on many occasions, such as paparazzi video taken of Twain boarding her private jet in Washington, D.C. She also posted a photo of herself on Facebook, smiling as she boards a flight in Las Vegas. She was also spotted arriving in Blackpool, England via her own jet.
That said, Shania Twain is also no stranger to flying commercial (although it's a pretty safe bet that she can be found in first class, not economy). That was the case in 2013, when she tweeted that a flight she was on arrived late, causing her to miss a connecting flight and forcing her to chill at an airport for six long hours. "Filling up on takeaway pizza while I continue to wait for my flight. I'm enjoying your comments between bites," she wrote in the caption to a photo she subsequently tweeted. That particular airport story ultimately had an unhappy ending, which she shared via Facebook. "Why so grim?" she wrote, accompanying a photo of herself looking pensive. "I'm thrilled the flying, rerouting, layovers and delays are finally over, but my luggage didn't make it." It's not hard to see why she flies private whenever possible.
Shania Twain's collection of cars is beyond luxe
Numerous luxury homes dotting the world and private jet travel aren't the only perks of being a wildly wealthy singing superstar. Another extravagance in which Shania Twain has been known to indulge in luxury cars. In fact, she's been known to lay out some big bucks for some of the finest four-wheeled vehicles ever made. Her extensive car collection includes many fine vehicles, most notably the Ferrari 488 GTB. The supercar is powered by a 670-horsepower engine and can go from 0 to 60 in a mere three seconds, reaching a top speed of 205 miles per hour. The car's advanced capabilities are reflected in its hefty price tag, which is just over $300,000.
Her car collection also includes some vintage vehicles. In a scene from her 2022 Netflix documentary, "Not Just a Girl," she's seen driving along a highway in Switzerland in a stunning convertible that's been identified as a 1970s-era Alfa Romeo Spider.
Indulging her passion for horseback riding has been expensive
All her life, Shania Twain has loved horses. "My main luxury is having my own horses, even though they aren't that expensive," she told OK! magazine back in the 1990s.
Riding, in fact, remains a passion for her, and it's not surprising that most of her homes have expansive (and no doubt expensive), high-end stables to house her horses — which, unlike her earlier proclamation, sure look as they cost a few bucks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Twain treated fans to a glimpse inside the stables in her Las Vegas home, where she performed a couple of numbers for the special television presentation, "ACM: Our Country," in which various country stars presented their own at-home musical numbers while in quarantine. Not only did Twain sing to television viewers trapped in their homes, but she also serenaded one of her horses.
In December 2023, Twain invited actor-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore into her home for an interview with "The Drew Barrymore Show." While Barrymore has occasionally demonstrated a tendency to make her talk show guests uncomfortable, that wasn't the case with Twain. The singer, in fact, was in full control when she took Barrymore horseback riding, issuing riding lessons like a pro. "Head down, but heels down, please," Twain told Barrymore before instructing her on how to handle the reins. "You don't have to pull too much, you can be real gentle."
She works with top fashion designers to create her stage wardrobe
Shania Twain is not one of those performers who performs wearing whatever she happened to be wearing that day. Since her earliest days in the spotlight, she's gained a reputation for rocking haute couture, displaying a stunning sense of fashion whenever she appeared on red carpets throughout her career. That ethos also takes precedence whenever she sets foot on a stage. Much like legendary music superstar Cher, Twain is known for multiple costume changes during her shows, emerging in one opulent outfit after another.
Putting together her elaborate onstage looks does not come without a high cost. That was certainly the case when she partnered with designer Marc Bouwer for her 2012 Las Vegas residency. She'd been working with Bouwer since 1998 when he first dressed her for VH1's now-legendary "Divas Live," and she tasked him with creating stage outfits inspired by her past music videos. It was an intensive job, with Bouwer spending in excess of 12 hours per day onstage with Twain, tweaking his creations while she rehearsed. "We only saw 30 minutes of sunlight the entire time that we were there," he told Women's Wear Daily.
For Twain, fashion is yet another way in which she can express her creativity. "I love the naked body's silhouette," she told InStyle. "But fashion, it's this morphing and molding experience. When these designers are creating these silhouettes, they're molding, shaping, sculpting and it's like, 'Wow, I get to stand — I get to be in that sculpture.' It's a great experience."
She wears wildly expensive jewelry
The extravagant outfits that Shania Twain wears onstage are typically accompanied by some serious bling — and lots of it. When she appeared at the 2023 edition of the Brit Awards, for example, she was outfitted with jewelry from famed London jeweler David Morris. Meanwhile, a 2023 photo shoot saw her decked out with a pair of Mindi Mond platinum diamond earrings worth nearly $50K. She was also decked out in diamonds at the 2024 Grammy Awards, courtesy of Messika Jewelry.
Luxe jewels aren't reserved just for red carpets and award shows. Twain has also been known to sport some bling onstage — such as the Treasures Le Renard necklace and Treasures Le Renard white gold diamond and emerald fox ring — all from Fabergé — that she wore while performing at the 2023 Glastonbury festival. Meanwhile, when performing in Toronto that same year, she sported a Swarovski Harmonia necklace, Millenia necklace, Florere pendant, Lucent hoop earrings, and a cocktail ring.
Clearly, Twain has developed a love for exquisite jewelry, which, like fashion, allows her another avenue in which to exercise her creativity. That was apparent when she appeared at the 2023 CMA Awards wearing a pair of custom-designed diamond earrings shaped like treble clefs that she helped to design. "My earrings were extremely special," she told InStyle (via Yahoo! Money). "I collaborated with jewelry designer Guy Lemieux for a custom design, so they fell in exactly the right place down the neck."
Her $6M music video for I'm Gonna Getcha Good! was among the most expensive ever made
By now, it should be clear that Shania Twain enjoys an exceptionally lavish lifestyle, sparing little expense in order to live "la dolce vita." That same philosophy has also underpinned her creative endeavors. Her breakout sophomore album, 1995's "The Woman in Me," cost $700,000 to record, a sum that was reportedly the most money ever spent to produce a country music album.
Among the many revelations divulged in the 2022 Netflix documentary about Twain, "Not Just a Girl," was the staggering cost of the music video for her 2002 single, "I'm Gonna Getcha Good!" Essentially a mini sci-fi movie full of high-tech special effects and props (including a futuristic motorcycle and a flying robot), the video reportedly cost $6 million to make. As Daily Hive reported, one of the producers interviewed for the documentary described the project as "the most expensive music video at that time."
While $6 million is indeed a heck of a lotta cash to plunk down for a four-minute music video, it actually was not the most ever spent at that point. That honor went to "Scream," the 1995 video featuring tragic pop star Michael Jackson and his sister, Janet Jackson, which cost $7 million, leaving Shania's video trailing close behind.