Melania Trump's Dig Against Obamas Over White House Tour Has The Internet Screaming Petty
It's not exactly a secret that Melania Trump can't stand the Obamas, but maybe it's time to let go of that old grudge? She threw a shady dig at the former first couple as she talked about her White House plans in an interview with Ainsley Earhardt for Fox News, and it's got some people annoyed. Melania was talking about the transition process happening with Donald Trump entering office and how it would be different this time. "I know where I'm going. I know the rooms. Where we will be living," she said. "I know the process. The first time was challenging. ... The information was upheld for us from [the] previous administration. But this time, I have everything." People certainly picked up on Melania's complaint that was clearly directed at Barack and Michelle Obama, and they have thoughts.
"How the f*** is it on the obamas to give you a full tour of the place and how is finding rooms 'challenging'?! what a moron," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some just flat out said she was lying.
Others think Melania didn't have the right expectations when it came to moving into the White House. One critic said, "It is not the job of the POTUS and FLOTUS to be chambermaids and say 'Let me show you to your rooms.' That's what STAFF is for."
Melania Trump's complaints about the Obamas rang false for some
Even though Michelle Obama has said she'll never forgive Donald Trump for promoting the false claim that Barack Obama wasn't born in the U.S., she did host Melania Trump for tea at the White House before Donald Trump took office, which also traditionally involves a walk through of parts of the White House residence. However, it sounds like that wasn't enough for Melania. It's also a White House tradition that Melania skipped when it came to Dr. Jill Biden in 2020. And Melania turned down the invitation from Jill in 2024. People pointed that out on social media, finding hypocrisy in Melania's complaints about the Obamas not adequately showing her around the White House.
Others had theories about what Melania really wanted to know about the White House. "Is she looking for rooms on the other side of White House with minimal contact to her husband?" one person wrote.
This isn't the first time that Melania has complained about the Obamas and moving into the White House; she wrote about it in her memoir "Melania." She and Barron Trump moved into the executive mansion in June 2017, many months after Donald was all settled in. It sounds like she's potentially ready to move in this time around, though Melania did hint that Barron Trump didn't have any interest in living in the White House during his father's second term.