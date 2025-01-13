Melania Trump's Dig Against Obamas Over White House Tour Has The Internet Screaming Petty

It's not exactly a secret that Melania Trump can't stand the Obamas, but maybe it's time to let go of that old grudge? She threw a shady dig at the former first couple as she talked about her White House plans in an interview with Ainsley Earhardt for Fox News, and it's got some people annoyed. Melania was talking about the transition process happening with Donald Trump entering office and how it would be different this time. "I know where I'm going. I know the rooms. Where we will be living," she said. "I know the process. The first time was challenging. ... The information was upheld for us from [the] previous administration. But this time, I have everything." People certainly picked up on Melania's complaint that was clearly directed at Barack and Michelle Obama, and they have thoughts.

"How the f*** is it on the obamas to give you a full tour of the place and how is finding rooms 'challenging'?! what a moron," one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some just flat out said she was lying.

Others think Melania didn't have the right expectations when it came to moving into the White House. One critic said, "It is not the job of the POTUS and FLOTUS to be chambermaids and say 'Let me show you to your rooms.' That's what STAFF is for."