Why So Many People Can't Stand Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria

Hilaria Baldwin often gets a hard time on social media, to the point where her stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin has had to jump to her defense in the past. Even so, many of Hilaria's critics have pointed to the yoga instructor's past failures to correct inaccuracies as a reason why they dislike her — or at least the way she's presented herself in the past.

Pop culture aficionados will likely remember that back in 2020, Hilaria found herself at the center of a media storm. In a nutshell, it was revealed that Hilaria — born Hillary Hayward-Thomas — was not Spanish. This, despite years of coverage that suggested otherwise. Though the head-turning details of Hilaria's strange scandal are extensive, one thing many took issue with was the author not correcting Latina magazine when they named her on their list of best-dressed Latina celebrities (twice), and the fact that she was a cover star for Hola! magazine. Even Bethenny Frankel slammed Hilaria for using semantics to avoid clarifying that she wasn't from Spain. "You're not being accountable. You're not saying, 'I was born and bred in Spain,' but you're kind of ... the language she chose in interviews, about, 'My family is from Spain,'" she mused on "Just B with Bethenny Frankel."

It is worth noting that Hilaria did ultimately address the situation in an Instagram video and clarified that she'd spent a lot of time in Spain as a kid, even if she wasn't Spanish herself. As for the name, she reasoned that Hilaria was just the Spanish version of her actual name. And, regarding a memorable occasion when she'd forgotten the English word for cucumber in a cooking segment, she chalked that up to being bilingual and speaking more Spanish at the time. Even so, not everyone has been convinced, and some have continued to call her out.