The Most Tragic Details About Mike Tyson's Kids

The following article includes discussions of drug addiction.

Mike Tyson's tragedy-filled life includes two failed marriages and a series of complicated relationships. In many ways, his reality spilled onto the next generation as well. Tyson's children have faced difficult obstacles, though most of them have gone on to lead successful lives largely out of the spotlight. That's not true for all, however. Tyson's daughter Exodus died when she was just a preschooler in a devastating hanging accident at home. That is by far the biggest tragedy to have struck any of his kids.

But some of his other six children have also had difficult starts. Tyson's now-wife Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer was incarcerated during her pregnancy with Milan, who was born shortly after she was released. That marked a dark time not only in Spicer's life but also in that of Tyson, who was in the throes of his drug addiction. Tyson's oldest child, Mikey Lorna, also didn't have the best start in life. Her father initially attempted to get her mother to have an abortion and then tried to give her money to get out of signing the birth certificate.

And after Mikey was born, her parents fixated on her weight, resulting in a years-long battle with her body image. Tyson also has an LGBTQ+ child who is often misgendered in the media and by loved ones. Ramsey's efforts to have their gender identity properly represented are a constant in their life. Tyson has come a long way as a father, but his children have been put through a lot.