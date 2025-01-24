Tragic Details About Prince William And Prince Harry's Childhood

Growing up, both Prince William and the younger Prince Harry experienced the turmoil of their royal parents' rocky relationship. Despite Princess Diana nearly calling off their wedding, the then Prince Charles and Princess Diana got married in a lavish affair in 1981. Prince William was born the year after, and Prince Harry followed in 1984. For a decade, both boys were exposed to the toxic nature of their parents' crumbling marriage. "Both boys lived through what was going on on a daily basis," biographer Andrew Morton said on "Loose Women" (via Daily Mail).

Between Princess Diana's refusal to follow royal protocol and then Prince Charles' shady affair with his then lover Camilla Parker Bowles, the royal princes were surrounded by scandal. To make matters worse, the prince and princess clashed over how they wanted to raise their children in the spotlight. Royal experts have even claimed that it wasn't just the pair's emotional health that was impacted by their parents' failed marriage, but also the legacy of their overall royal lineage.

Charles and Diana's tumultuous relationship came to an end when they infamously split in 1992 and finally divorced in 1996, but the princes still faced difficulties following their parents' separation. Thankfully, their school at the time made a point of shielding the young men from the tabloid craze that followed. "It took them out of troubled waters," royal expert Dickie Arbiter told Express.