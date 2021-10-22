How Princess Diana Wasn't A Typical Royal Parent To William And Harry

Everybody knows that Princess Diana was a special kind of royal — and that goes for how she was as a mother to Prince William and Prince Harry as well. While the other members of the royal family may not have liked how she did everything, it's obvious that her two sons are grateful for the relationship that had with her. In a new documentary special on Lady Di on CNN, "Diana," commentators, journalists, and friends like Julie Montagu and Penny Junor described how she took a different approach to motherhood than royals typically did. Montagu called it "literally night and day."

In a speech commemorating the 10-year anniversary of her death, Prince Harry said, "She was our guardian, friend, and protector. She never once allowed her unfaltering love for us to go unspoken or undemonstrated ... Behind the media glare, to us, just two loving children, she was quite simply the best mother in the world." So, what did she do that was so different?