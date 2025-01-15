Why Anna Kournikova Disappeared From The Public Eye

Anna Kournikova was dubbed the Britney Spears of tennis and voted FHM's World's Sexiest Woman in 2002. She was everywhere — until she wasn't. A year later, injuries forced Kournikova to retire at age 21 and she stepped away from the spotlight. Nowadays, Kournikova focuses on her relationship with Enrique Iglesias and their three children. The former Russian athlete doesn't seem to miss the media attention of her adolescence and early adulthood. Kournikova was never a fan of it anyway.

"The fame and everything, I guess most of it was created by you guys, by the media a lot of times, most of the time the yellow press. Never tried to pay attention," she said at the press conference following her and Martina Hingis' 2010 friendly match against Anne Hobbs and Sam Smith (via The Gazette). But she couldn't escape it, especially considering how young she was. "It was a little hard [at] times dealing with it being 16, 17 years old, reading some kind of crap about yourself," she said.

The media did get out of hand with its coverage of Kournikova. Even though she was an athlete, a lot of said coverage focused on her looks, with no regard for the fact she was a minor. "They ran all those photos of my butt," she told Sports Illustrated of her Wimbledon debut in 1997, celebrated just days after she turned 16. Kournikova put all this behind her when she left the sport in the early 2000s and she hasn't looked back.