Trouble In Paradise? Signs Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Won't Last

Carrie Underwood has been singing breakup songs since she burst into the music industry as the winner of "American Idol" in 2005, and art may just imitate life. The "Before He Cheats" singer has been married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010, but there has been talk of there being trouble in paradise. In a 2009 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Underwood recalled being reluctant to initially date him, as he lived in Canada and was a hockey player without all his teeth. She ultimately got over her reservations and agreed to meet him, but their relationship took months to launch. "We met in October and then we talked on the phone for a few months before we went out on our first date. It was good, it kind of laid some foundation," Underwood revealed on "The Howard Stern Show."

Things then progressed quickly between Underwood and Fisher. After they wed, the couple welcomed their son Isaiah Michael Fisher in 2015, followed by their youngest son Jacob Bryan Fisher in 2019. Things appeared to be going well for the seemingly happily married couple, but a few years later, there were signs that Underwood and Mike were possibly heading toward a divorce.