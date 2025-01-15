Trouble In Paradise? Signs Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Won't Last
Carrie Underwood has been singing breakup songs since she burst into the music industry as the winner of "American Idol" in 2005, and art may just imitate life. The "Before He Cheats" singer has been married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010, but there has been talk of there being trouble in paradise. In a 2009 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Underwood recalled being reluctant to initially date him, as he lived in Canada and was a hockey player without all his teeth. She ultimately got over her reservations and agreed to meet him, but their relationship took months to launch. "We met in October and then we talked on the phone for a few months before we went out on our first date. It was good, it kind of laid some foundation," Underwood revealed on "The Howard Stern Show."
Things then progressed quickly between Underwood and Fisher. After they wed, the couple welcomed their son Isaiah Michael Fisher in 2015, followed by their youngest son Jacob Bryan Fisher in 2019. Things appeared to be going well for the seemingly happily married couple, but a few years later, there were signs that Underwood and Mike were possibly heading toward a divorce.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have opposite personalities
They say that opposite attract, but Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher may have too many differences that get in the way of their marriage. In the 2020 documentary "Mike and Carrie: God & Country," the eight-time Grammy Award winner listed all the ways she and her husband clash in their day-to-day lives, including their sleeping habits and food choices (via ABC News). She added, "He grew up hunting and being outdoors, and it's a big part of his life. And I grew up on a cattle farm and I went the other way. I don't eat meat. I do my best to not buy leather things." Fisher thought that their dissimilarities would dissolve when they got married, but unsurprisingly, their preferences remained fully intact.
Underwood and Fisher's social game is also vastly different. As reported by People, the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer stated on "Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen" that she's more of a homebody, while her husband loves to socialize. "I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'" she shared. Underwood admitted in a 2013 interview with Marie Claire that she gets nervous in crowds (via the Daily Mail). She joked, "My husband calls me the queen of awkward moments. Anything that can be made awkward, I will make it awkward."
Mike Fisher supposedly didn't want Carrie Underwood to join American Idol as a judge
Carrie Underwood got her start on "American Idol," so it seemed fitting that she would return as a judge for Season 23 after Katy Perry's departure. However, not everyone thinks Underwood will be a great replacement for the "Roar" singer, including Underwood's husband. "Carrie is desperate to prove she will not only thrive but can also bring in the ratings," a source told Life & Style. The insider added, "He is a little concerned she may perform poorly under pressure."
The source claimed that Mike Fisher didn't want his wife to join "American Idol" but that she was hungry for the $25 million paycheck. "Mike is worried Carrie won't be able to balance her life, commuting between Tennessee and L.A." said the insider. "It's a huge adjustment, more than her residency in Las Vegas, which they never saw eye to eye on, either."
According to another source, Underwood thinks things will be fine between her and Fisher while filming "American Idol," per OK! However, it's their friends who are reportedly concerned about their marriage. "Long distance is always a challenge, but Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything. She wishes people would stop worrying," the unnamed person spilled.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher haven't publicly acknowledged their anniversary for years
Many celebs make an effort to give their significant others some love on special occasions, but Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been suspiciously quiet as of late. On July 10, 2021, Fisher celebrated his wedding anniversary with the "Somethin' Bad" singer by posting a throwback picture of them in their bride and groom outfits. "Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here's to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!" he wrote. As for Underwood, her last anniversary post was in 2021 as well, with her writing, "Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here's to many, many more! Love you!
Since then, it's been crickets on both Underwood and Fisher's end regarding their anniversary. Fisher did acknowledge his wife with a birthday post in March 2023 by sharing, "Happy birthday babe!! The boys and I love you so much!!" Meanwhile, Underwood's last post with her hubs was in September 2023, when she shared a carousel of the two catching some fish. "Had the BEST day today fly fishing in Montana! Thanks to our epic guide, Jason, for the expertise! What a day!" she wrote. While it looked like they were having a blast, it was hardly a romantic outing.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher reportedly disagree on having more kids
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have two young kids, and the word on the street is that the former hockey player wants to expand their family while the "American Idol" judge does not. A source revealed to Life & Style that after having three miscarriages, Underwood is done trying to have more kids and just wants to put her energy into raising her boys. The insider also shared that the singer-songwriter doesn't want to explore IVF or surrogacy, adding, "She doesn't want to put all her energy and time into making it happen. She just wants to appreciate what they have. There's so much to be thankful for."
Underwood previously told Redbook in 2018 that the chance of having more kids passed her by due to her age. "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family. We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we're lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible," she stated.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher clash over their careers
It's no secret that Carrie Underwood is super ambitious and hasn't stopped working since her "American Idol" days, which is apparently a major cause of friction between her and Mike Fisher. In 2024, a source told In Touch (via Pop Culture) that Underwood's Las Vegas residency — which began in 2021 — was hard enough on the family, but when she extended the dates, Fisher was not happy. "It's like she's living a nightmare at home because they've been arguing so much. She thinks he's jealous and controlling, and he accuses her of being 'too Hollywood' and of putting work first," the insider stated.
Underwood's "Denim & Rhinestones" 2022 tour was also reportedly a point of contention for Fisher, as he was forced to stay home and take care of their two kids instead of focusing on his own career. "Mike gets a lot of offers to go into coaching. But when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not. She reminds him when he was playing, traveling all over North America, they barely saw each other," a source told OK! If Underwood and Fisher don't come to an agreement about their busy schedules, the insider's grim prediction is that their relationship will inevitably fail.