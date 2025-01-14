Everything To Know About Carrie Underwood's Kids

Carrie Underwood may be a eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist, but she has two living accolades that she's especially proud of, her two boys, nine-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher and five-year-old Jacob Bryan Fisher. Underwood shares the boys with her husband of 14 years, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, whom she met backstage at one of her shows in 2008 and married in 2010. The busy mom spoke to People about finding a way to carve out time amidst all of the touring and performing, saying, "You just make room and you learn how important that family time is ... That stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family."

The boys have been slowly learning just how famous their mom is, with her telling Today that her kids have started to pick up on it when friends would tell them that they saw her on TV. Recently her sons have been able to watch their mom work quite a bit, with her welcoming 2025 in with a big, splashy NYE performance, an upcoming rendition of "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration (though other, more vicious songs of hers have been floated as options), only for her to then say goodbye to her Las Vegas residency in April. After all of that singing, hopefully Underwood can let someone else take the wheel so she can go home and get some rest with her two kids.