Everything To Know About Carrie Underwood's Kids
Carrie Underwood may be a eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist, but she has two living accolades that she's especially proud of, her two boys, nine-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher and five-year-old Jacob Bryan Fisher. Underwood shares the boys with her husband of 14 years, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, whom she met backstage at one of her shows in 2008 and married in 2010. The busy mom spoke to People about finding a way to carve out time amidst all of the touring and performing, saying, "You just make room and you learn how important that family time is ... That stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family."
The boys have been slowly learning just how famous their mom is, with her telling Today that her kids have started to pick up on it when friends would tell them that they saw her on TV. Recently her sons have been able to watch their mom work quite a bit, with her welcoming 2025 in with a big, splashy NYE performance, an upcoming rendition of "America the Beautiful" at Donald Trump's inauguration (though other, more vicious songs of hers have been floated as options), only for her to then say goodbye to her Las Vegas residency in April. After all of that singing, hopefully Underwood can let someone else take the wheel so she can go home and get some rest with her two kids.
Isaiah Michael Fisher takes after his mom and dad
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had their first son in February 2015, and she let the world into their special moment via an Instagram post of Isaiah's baby hand, writing, "Tiny hands and tiny feet ... God has blessed us with an amazing gift! Isaiah Michael Fisher — born on February 27. Welcome to the world, sweet angel!" It didn't take long for Isaiah to acclimate to his mother's touring life, with her saying on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Somebody recently called [Isaiah] 'The Mayor of Catering' because he's just like, 'Hi, everybody!' and loves seeing everyone. "He's got his little scooter he rides around the venues in. He's such a people guy. So he's living the dream."
Now nine years old, Isaiah has taken after both mom and dad in his pursuits. According to People, Underwood included Isaiah on her Christmas album "My Gift," where he sang on "Little Drummer Boy." Underwood told the outlet, "I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way." Isaiah has also taken after his father in the athletics department. Underwood posted an Instagram photo of him playing baseball with the caption, "Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" Hopefully Underwood is staying out of the way of any foul balls, because we wouldn't want any injuries to spur even more plastic surgery rumors.
Jacob Bryan Fisher is Underwood's miracle baby
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January 2019. The birth was an extra special cause for celebration, with Underwood having previously suffered through three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Jacob. She tearfully told Women's Health, "For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow. It reminded me I'm not in control of everything." She memorialized Jacob's birth with a touching Instagram caption, saying, "His mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good ... "
Thankfully Jacob is now a healthy five year old, with Underwood stopping by Today to talk about his most recent birthday party, where the birthday boy also took a page out of their father's book and hit the local frozen pond to have a hockey-themed celebration. But just like his younger brother Isaiah, Jacob loves his mom equally, with Underwood sharing some handwritten notes of things her youngest son loved about her in an Instagram Story (via Today), with him listing, "When she kisses me, how much she loves me, she's beautiful, she snuggles." Clearly Carrie Underwood's kids love her just as much as she loves them!