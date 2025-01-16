Jill Biden's Shoe Choice For Farewell Address Is One Last Parting Shot To Her Enemies
Jill Biden seemed to send one final message to her icy list of enemies with her outfit choice for Joe Biden's farewell address as his presidency reached its end. The First Lady wore a solemn expression as she listened to Joe's closing speech in the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025. She was joined by their son Hunter Biden, with outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff seated on her opposite side. Dressed in a black long-sleeved dress and Christian Dior slingback heels — the same ones she'd worn at Jimmy Carter's funeral — Jill made a pointed statement with her somber outfit. A photo on X, formerly Twitter, captured a tender moment between her and Harris despite speculation about their strained relationship.
Jill's funeral heels seem to reflect her sorrow over the end of this chapter and the fact that her husband couldn't run for another term. It also hints at her lingering resentment towards her perceived enemies — including Nancy Pelosi — while signaling her grief over Donald Trump's return to office. In his farewell address, Joe thanked Harris and Emhoff for their support. He also gave a heartfelt shout-out to his wife of almost 48 years. "My deepest appreciation to our amazing First Lady who is with me in the Oval today," said Joe (via The New York Times). "For our entire family, you are the love of my life and the life of my love." Afterward, Jill approached her husband for a kiss as Joe was surrounded by his family, including Harris and Emhoff. Jill has made her feelings known over the way things played out during Joe's final years in office.
Jill Biden said she is upset by how things happened
In her last sit-down interview as First Lady, Jill Biden spoke to The Washington Post about the end of her husband's presidency and her thoughts on the events that shaped his final years in office. "Let's just say I was disappointed about how things unfolded," she confessed. When pressed further, Jill said, "I don't know. I learned a lot about human nature." She went on to address her fallout with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was reportedly part of the group of Democrats who had urged Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. According to Jill, what makes the betrayal especially hurtful was their shared history. "We were friends for 50 years," Jill pointed out. "It was disappointing."
Though she didn't address her rumored feud with Kamala Harris, her spokesperson, Vanessa Valdivia, stressed that the two women have worked out their differences and now have a solid relationship. Elsewhere, Jill also shared the legacy she hopes for her husband to leave behind. "I hope that they remember Joe as a strong, empathetic president with integrity and character," she said. "I mean, character really is everything, isn't it?" During Joe's farewell dinner at the White House, Jill spoke with pride as she praised her husband for his 50 years in public service. "What you've done for the last four years is breathtaking," she told Joe, who struggled to fight back tears. "My husband and hero, Joe Biden."