Jill Biden's Shoe Choice For Farewell Address Is One Last Parting Shot To Her Enemies

Jill Biden seemed to send one final message to her icy list of enemies with her outfit choice for Joe Biden's farewell address as his presidency reached its end. The First Lady wore a solemn expression as she listened to Joe's closing speech in the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025. She was joined by their son Hunter Biden, with outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff seated on her opposite side. Dressed in a black long-sleeved dress and Christian Dior slingback heels — the same ones she'd worn at Jimmy Carter's funeral — Jill made a pointed statement with her somber outfit. A photo on X, formerly Twitter, captured a tender moment between her and Harris despite speculation about their strained relationship.

Jill's funeral heels seem to reflect her sorrow over the end of this chapter and the fact that her husband couldn't run for another term. It also hints at her lingering resentment towards her perceived enemies — including Nancy Pelosi — while signaling her grief over Donald Trump's return to office. In his farewell address, Joe thanked Harris and Emhoff for their support. He also gave a heartfelt shout-out to his wife of almost 48 years. "My deepest appreciation to our amazing First Lady who is with me in the Oval today," said Joe (via The New York Times). "For our entire family, you are the love of my life and the life of my love." Afterward, Jill approached her husband for a kiss as Joe was surrounded by his family, including Harris and Emhoff. Jill has made her feelings known over the way things played out during Joe's final years in office.