Kamala Harris And Jill Biden Reportedly Didn't Always Have A Great Relationship

According to the New York Post, First Lady Jill Biden didn't think Kamala Harris was worthy to be her husband Joe Biden's running mate in 2020 — and not because she didn't think Harris was qualified or experienced. Instead, it was because she was not pleased about the way Harris had attacked Joe during a presidential debate in June 2019. During their bust up, Harris blasted Joe over his previous busing stance when she said, "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

In New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns' book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," Jill was supposedly furious that Harris was chosen as her husband's VP running mate. "There are millions of people in the United States. Why do we have to choose the one who attacked Joe," Jill supposedly said (via the New York Post).

Jill also shared her thoughts about Harris' debate comments in a group phone call, according to Edward-Isaac Dovere's book, "Battle for the Soul" (via Politico). She reportedly said, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself." Jill is clearly a woman who stands by her man.