The Kamala Harris Staff Departure Controversy Is Worse Than We Originally Thought

For Kamala Harris, 2021 started off as a great year: She made history when she was sworn in as the nation's first female, first Black, and first Asian vice president of the United States. However, it seems like things have gone on a downhill slope since then, as she's been marred with controversies and negative headlines ever since.

Harris has been criticized for not doing enough about the border crisis, as detailed by CNN, and can't seem to shake off the devastatingly low approval ratings from the public, according to a poll conducted in part by USA Today. When NBC's Lester Holt asked the vice president if she had plans to visit the border, she apparently stumbled when she said, "At some point. We are going to the border. We've been to the border. This whole things about the border, we've been to the border." Harris has also been forced to defend herself after some reports suggested there was friction between her and President Joe Biden behind the scenes.

To make matters even worse, there's speculation that something has been going on behind closed doors at Harris' office that has prompted a mass exodus of her staff — particularly with the recent departure of her senior advisor, Symone Sanders.