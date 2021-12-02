Kamala Harris' Senior Adviser Symone Sanders To Leave Position Amid Rumors Of Tension
Kamala Harris has been on the defensive, mostly because of all the negative headlines with her name in them. For instance, while there have been many history-making moments in the last year, in November, the vice president was forced to put an end to all the rumors about her relationship with President Joe Biden. In an interview with "Good Morning America" Harris slammed reports suggesting there was tension between her and Biden. When George Stephanopolous asked if she thought she was being "misused" or "underused," Harris responded with, "No. I don't. I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done."
If that weren't enough, CNN also reported that her first year in office has been exasperating and dysfunctional. Her approval rating has also dipped, with more than of half those polled expressing an unfavorable opinion of the vice president, as detailed by the Los Angeles Times. With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Harris's own staff is seeing a shake up, as some people — including her senior advisor — are reportedly throwing in the towel before the end of the year. Here's why.
Kamala Harris' staff is seeing a shake up
According to CNN, Kamala Harris's senior advisor, and perhaps most trusted member of her staff, Symone Sanders, has turned in her resignation after three years on the job. In a letter to her colleagues, Sanders said, "I'm so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been," along with, "Every day, I arrived to the White House complex knowing our work made a tangible difference for Americans. I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you."
Sanders isn't the only top aide in Harris's office to resign. In November, the vice president's communications director Ashley Etienne also offered her resignation in order to purse the often cliched "other opportunities." If that weren't enough, The Hill suggests that two more aides will soon be leaving their desks in the coming weeks: Peter Velz, who serves as Harris's director of press operations, and Vince Evans, who is the the deputy director of the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. While Harris herself has not made any comments about any of these departures, it's safe to assume someone in her office will be spending lots of time on LinkedIn looking for the right candidates to fill the open positions before 2022. It will be an interesting year for the White House with the upcoming mid-term elections, indeed.