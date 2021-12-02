Kamala Harris' Senior Adviser Symone Sanders To Leave Position Amid Rumors Of Tension

Kamala Harris has been on the defensive, mostly because of all the negative headlines with her name in them. For instance, while there have been many history-making moments in the last year, in November, the vice president was forced to put an end to all the rumors about her relationship with President Joe Biden. In an interview with "Good Morning America" Harris slammed reports suggesting there was tension between her and Biden. When George Stephanopolous asked if she thought she was being "misused" or "underused," Harris responded with, "No. I don't. I'm very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished. But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done."

If that weren't enough, CNN also reported that her first year in office has been exasperating and dysfunctional. Her approval rating has also dipped, with more than of half those polled expressing an unfavorable opinion of the vice president, as detailed by the Los Angeles Times. With that said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Harris's own staff is seeing a shake up, as some people — including her senior advisor — are reportedly throwing in the towel before the end of the year. Here's why.