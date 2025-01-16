Jill Biden's Beef With Kamala Harris Reportedly Began Years Ago (& We All Missed It)

During most of 2024, First Lady Jill Biden really ramped up ongoing feud rumors between herself and Vice President Kamala Harris. In a series of icy moments, Dr. Biden put on her coldest of shoulders at multiple events to twist the knife in Harris as often as possible. As both Harris and Dr. Biden are set to go their separate ways, it almost feels as if this feud has been going on for an eternity. But what, exactly, started it? The beef began so long ago it was easy to miss — in fact, it all started in the before-times of 2019.

During the presidential campaign leading up to the 2020 election, both Harris and Joe Biden were jockeying for the Democratic nomination. In 2019, there was a contentious debate during which Harris criticized Joe's history with racial justice. According to Business Insider, when the topic of segregation came up, Harris took aim at Joe's lack of support for integration, saying in the debate, "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me." This was a bridge too far for Jill, who reportedly issued quite the robust response. According to the book "Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump," Jill told her inner circle at the time, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself." The shady first lady has since tried to convince everyone she's moved on, but that's hard to believe considering some of her actions.