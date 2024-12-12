Jill Biden Twists The Knife In Kamala Harris Feud With One Sly Word
Jill Biden is leaving the White House and she's using her remaining public appearances to settle scores in the most theatrical and cryptic ways she can. Many suspect that Jill has a running feud with Vice President Kamala Harris, the woman who took her husband's spot after President Joe Biden bowed out as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. For her most recent dig at Harris, Sky News reported that, during a White House appearance where Jill was speaking about advancing women's health research, she found herself pontificating on the holiday season as she searched for, and repeatedly used, the word "joy," Harris' go-to descriptor for her failed campaign.
In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jill can be seen gesturing with her hands, saying, "So I hope that you all feel that sense of, you know peace and light, and that just for a moment when you leave here today, I don't know..." and then she paused, appearing to search for the right word (or maybe setting up her big joke) before concluding, "A sense of joy... You know we all need to feel joy now, during this time of the season..." Laughter from the audience seemingly let Jill know that they knew who she was taking a stab at, as she played naive to her twisting of the knife, saying, "You're all reading into that!" Yes Jill, we are! It was hard not to!
Jill and Kamala's feud: an overview
Jill Biden and Kamala Harris have long been at odds. And while we all remember a joyful Harris calling Joe Biden to cry out, "We did it, Joe!" after defeating Donald Trump in 2020, rumors has it Jill's distaste for Harris goes way back. It all started when Harris was Joe's campaign rival as they fought a public battle to win voter's hearts for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Politico reported that during the campaign, Jill was incensed by a comment Harris made that claimed she and Joe saw things differently when it came to busing policies during segregation. Jill reportedly flew off the handle on a call with close supporters saying, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f*** yourself."
Now, with the Bidens set to hand over the White House to Trump, the feud seems to have erupted, much to the enjoyment of social media. One user posted on X, "Jill Biden is now OPENLY MOCKING Kamala Harris' 'joy' line. Anybody still think Jill Biden DIDN'T vote for Trump?" While that may be a bit of a stretch, another user wrote, "Jill Biden dresses in MAGA red on election day, fawns over Trump at the White House, glazes Trump at Notre-Dame, and is now OPENLY trolling Kamala over her 'joy' campaign slogan. Jill is in her 'give zero [f****]' era, and we're here for it." Honestly, they might be right. Because it feels like too many coincidences to believe that Jill isn't twisting the knife every chance she gets — and getting a lot of joy out of it, too.