Jill Biden Twists The Knife In Kamala Harris Feud With One Sly Word

Jill Biden is leaving the White House and she's using her remaining public appearances to settle scores in the most theatrical and cryptic ways she can. Many suspect that Jill has a running feud with Vice President Kamala Harris, the woman who took her husband's spot after President Joe Biden bowed out as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. For her most recent dig at Harris, Sky News reported that, during a White House appearance where Jill was speaking about advancing women's health research, she found herself pontificating on the holiday season as she searched for, and repeatedly used, the word "joy," Harris' go-to descriptor for her failed campaign.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jill can be seen gesturing with her hands, saying, "So I hope that you all feel that sense of, you know peace and light, and that just for a moment when you leave here today, I don't know..." and then she paused, appearing to search for the right word (or maybe setting up her big joke) before concluding, "A sense of joy... You know we all need to feel joy now, during this time of the season..." Laughter from the audience seemingly let Jill know that they knew who she was taking a stab at, as she played naive to her twisting of the knife, saying, "You're all reading into that!" Yes Jill, we are! It was hard not to!