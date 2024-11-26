Jill Biden's Latest Controversial Outfit Sets Fire To Kamala Harris Feud Rumors

Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing red, both literally and possibly figuratively, too. That's because first lady Jill Biden left the White House in another bright red outfit, this time wearing red pants and a matching red blazer that could be a nod to rumors of a long-simmering feud between her and Harris. Paired with a white scarf and shirt, it's unclear whether or not Jill was getting an early start on Christmas, missing the mark on another outfit, or if the red pantsuit was a throwback to the feud-stoking fashion faux pas she made on Election Day. On November 5, Jill wore a Republican red dress as her party of typically blue-wearing Democrats wondered if she didn't get the memo. But it's been weeks since the election, and in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jill can be seen walking out of the White House to a band playing "O Christmas Tree" with her grandson Beau Biden Jr. and others as they gathered to look at the National Christmas Tree before it was set up on the White House lawn.

Tensions have reportedly been high between Jill and Harris in the wake of President Joe Biden exiting the presidential campaign. At a Veteran's Day event in November, a video posted to X showed Jill and Harris sitting next to each other, barely acknowledging the others' existence, with Jill staring straight ahead with her sunglasses on and Harris holding a thin smile. The stiff interaction seemed to confirm their feud rumors and gave credence to the Daily Mail's reporting that Jill feels betrayed by Democrats, including Harris, who pushed Joe to step aside and let Harris become the Democratic presidential nominee, only to then lose to Donald Trump.