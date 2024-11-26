Jill Biden's Latest Controversial Outfit Sets Fire To Kamala Harris Feud Rumors
Vice President Kamala Harris is seeing red, both literally and possibly figuratively, too. That's because first lady Jill Biden left the White House in another bright red outfit, this time wearing red pants and a matching red blazer that could be a nod to rumors of a long-simmering feud between her and Harris. Paired with a white scarf and shirt, it's unclear whether or not Jill was getting an early start on Christmas, missing the mark on another outfit, or if the red pantsuit was a throwback to the feud-stoking fashion faux pas she made on Election Day. On November 5, Jill wore a Republican red dress as her party of typically blue-wearing Democrats wondered if she didn't get the memo. But it's been weeks since the election, and in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jill can be seen walking out of the White House to a band playing "O Christmas Tree" with her grandson Beau Biden Jr. and others as they gathered to look at the National Christmas Tree before it was set up on the White House lawn.
Tensions have reportedly been high between Jill and Harris in the wake of President Joe Biden exiting the presidential campaign. At a Veteran's Day event in November, a video posted to X showed Jill and Harris sitting next to each other, barely acknowledging the others' existence, with Jill staring straight ahead with her sunglasses on and Harris holding a thin smile. The stiff interaction seemed to confirm their feud rumors and gave credence to the Daily Mail's reporting that Jill feels betrayed by Democrats, including Harris, who pushed Joe to step aside and let Harris become the Democratic presidential nominee, only to then lose to Donald Trump.
The beef goes back even further (maybe)
There has been speculation that Jill Biden's red outfits symbolize her feelings toward Vice President Kamala Harris, who not only took Jill's husband's place in the 2024 election, but also campaigned against Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. In an article published by Politico, a source spoke about how Jill reacted after the Democratic presidential debates, where Harris went after her husband for remarks Joe made regarding segregationists and race, saying, "With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he's committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f**k yourself."
Joe and Harris eventually put the debate behind them and became running mates, with Jill coming along for the ride. After all, who can forget the now-iconic video of Harris calling Joe after their 2020 victory and crying, "We did it Joe!" But now that both Jill and Harris will be vacating the White House for Trump and JD Vance, Jill may no longer feel the need to play nice. And maybe that is what all the red outfits are for — a potential on-the-nose reminder that they lost, and maybe they could have won if her husband had not been forced out by Harris.