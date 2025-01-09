Jill Biden & Kamala Harris' Icy Behavior At Carter Funeral Proves Their Feud Isn't Thawing
There was some noticeable tension at the funeral for Jimmy Carter, as Jill Biden seemingly gave Kamala Harris the cold shoulder while the two were seated next to each other. When Jill arrived with Joe Biden to sit in the front pew, Harris was already seated next to her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The first lady and vice president were icy toward each other and did not even exchange cursory pleasantries as the Bidens sat down. Harris did offer up a funeral program to Jill, but then immediately stiffened and stared straight forward. Even CNN noticed the tense exchange. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the first couple and a second couple," said reporter Jake Tapper during the broadcast of Carter's funeral. Not only was the initial greeting standoffish, but Jill appeared to shift in her seat to move further from Harris as she edged closer to Joe and whispered in his ear.
The tension between the two women did not go unnoticed, as clips were shared across the internet. One X, formerly Twitter, user described Jill as looking "visibly aggravated" to be seated so close to Harris. "Jill hates Kamala," a YouTube user commented. Another user thought the behavior looked familiar. "This feels like game of thrones," they wrote.
Such a frigid interaction has become standard for the seemingly feuding pair. A month earlier, Jill took feud rumors to the next level when she iced out Harris at the Kennedy Honors Center. Similar to the Carter funeral, the Bidens showed up to the event after Harris and her husband had taken their seats. As Jill and Joe were showered with applause, they took time to wave to the crowd from several angles but did not acknowledge a contemptuous-looking Harris. Following the 2024 presidential election, the Bidens have thrown several subtle jabs at Harris.
Jill Biden has reportedly been upset with Kamala Harris for years
The first time Jill Biden and Joe Biden saw Kamala Harris after she lost the 2024 presidential election was at a Veterans Day event at the Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. This time around, it was Harris who arrived as the BIdens were already seated, but people noticed that Jill did not extend pleasantries, or even acknowledge the vice president's arrival. Video of the interaction was shared on X by journalist Andy Ngo, who described the first lady as "a stone face Jill Biden." After greeting others, Harris took a seat next to Jill but shifted over closer to her husband to create distance. Several X users noticed that Jill appeared to freeze Harris out. "Very frosty! I could feel the chill from my phone," one commented. There have been other hints that Jill and Harris are at odds besides these non-verbal cues.
When speaking at a White House event on December 11, Jill appeared to throw shade at Harris by repeatedly using the word "joy" during her presser. Even journalists in attendance could not help but titter at the first lady's usage of the word Harris had often employed during her presidential campaign.
Later that month, details about the tensions between Harris and the Bidens were revealed in a December 31 report from The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, the "postelection rapport" had been "frosty" between the Bidens and the vice president. Reportedly, Jill's distaste of Harris dates back to June 2019 when Joe and his future running mate were opposing each other during the democratic primaries. While debating, Harris attacked Joe's handling of desegregation busing policies, and as noted by the WSJ, this was a tactic that Jill never forgave.