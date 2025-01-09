Jill Biden & Kamala Harris' Icy Behavior At Carter Funeral Proves Their Feud Isn't Thawing

There was some noticeable tension at the funeral for Jimmy Carter, as Jill Biden seemingly gave Kamala Harris the cold shoulder while the two were seated next to each other. When Jill arrived with Joe Biden to sit in the front pew, Harris was already seated next to her husband, Douglas Emhoff. The first lady and vice president were icy toward each other and did not even exchange cursory pleasantries as the Bidens sat down. Harris did offer up a funeral program to Jill, but then immediately stiffened and stared straight forward. Even CNN noticed the tense exchange. "You didn't see a typically warm greeting between the first couple and a second couple," said reporter Jake Tapper during the broadcast of Carter's funeral. Not only was the initial greeting standoffish, but Jill appeared to shift in her seat to move further from Harris as she edged closer to Joe and whispered in his ear.

The tension between the two women did not go unnoticed, as clips were shared across the internet. One X, formerly Twitter, user described Jill as looking "visibly aggravated" to be seated so close to Harris. "Jill hates Kamala," a YouTube user commented. Another user thought the behavior looked familiar. "This feels like game of thrones," they wrote.

Such a frigid interaction has become standard for the seemingly feuding pair. A month earlier, Jill took feud rumors to the next level when she iced out Harris at the Kennedy Honors Center. Similar to the Carter funeral, the Bidens showed up to the event after Harris and her husband had taken their seats. As Jill and Joe were showered with applause, they took time to wave to the crowd from several angles but did not acknowledge a contemptuous-looking Harris. Following the 2024 presidential election, the Bidens have thrown several subtle jabs at Harris.