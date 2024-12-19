Jill Biden's Icy Behavior With Kamala Harris' Husband Says It All About Their Feud

First Lady Jill Biden is a notoriously shady lady known for starting feuds and holding grudges. One person Jill has started an ongoing squabble with is Vice President Kamala Harris. Ever since Harris dealt some harsh jabs at Jill's husband Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential debates, Jill has been turning up her ice queen behavior towards Harris. Although it always appeared that Jill was friendly with Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, it seems the rumored cold feud between Jill and Harris is now seeping over onto Emhoff.

In a December 16 Hanukkah holiday reception at the White House, Emhoff, Jill, and Joe all participated in a menorah candle lighting. However, Jill gave Emhoff such a cold shoulder it could have put the candle out.

What's worse, this isn't the first time Jill has used the holiday celebrations to throw shade at Harris. There was that time Jill used a sly word to casually twist the knife in the feud between the two. Just another example of Jill piling more onto the flame of the rumored dispute between her and Harris.