Jill Biden's Icy Behavior With Kamala Harris' Husband Says It All About Their Feud
First Lady Jill Biden is a notoriously shady lady known for starting feuds and holding grudges. One person Jill has started an ongoing squabble with is Vice President Kamala Harris. Ever since Harris dealt some harsh jabs at Jill's husband Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential debates, Jill has been turning up her ice queen behavior towards Harris. Although it always appeared that Jill was friendly with Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, it seems the rumored cold feud between Jill and Harris is now seeping over onto Emhoff.
In a December 16 Hanukkah holiday reception at the White House, Emhoff, Jill, and Joe all participated in a menorah candle lighting. However, Jill gave Emhoff such a cold shoulder it could have put the candle out.
What's worse, this isn't the first time Jill has used the holiday celebrations to throw shade at Harris. There was that time Jill used a sly word to casually twist the knife in the feud between the two. Just another example of Jill piling more onto the flame of the rumored dispute between her and Harris.
Jill Biden has been ramping up her feud with Kamala Harris
According to the Daily Mail Jill Biden felt "betrayed" by Democrats for forcing her husband Joe Biden to step aside in the 2024 presidential race. It was around this time she started ramping up her shady feud with Kamala Harris. In a string of controversial moments, Jill has long been dropping hints at bad blood between herself and Harris. There was the time Jill iced out Harris at a Veterans Day ceremony but was still polite and jovial with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Then Jill struck again with a controversial outfit to symbolize her feelings about Harris' poor results.
It seems that ever since Harris decisively lost the election to Donald Trump, Jill has only grown colder towards her, and now is including Emhoff in the beef. As much as it may be in bad taste to use the holidays to reveal her personal feelings about the couple, Jill has never really been one to remain stoic for very long. She is calculated, knowing what to say or what to wear to send a subversive message about her true feelings, no matter the occasion. At the rate this feud is escalating, it will be interesting to see what Jill has to say once out of the White House