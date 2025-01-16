Tragic Details Of Kelly Stafford

In an interview with Kaitlyn Bristowe on her "Off the Vine" podcast, Kelly Stafford opened up about a truly difficult time in her life. Whereas the mother of four is incredibly proud of her family and definitely knew she always wanted to have kids, the journey to happy and healthy parenthood was riddled with roadblocks. First, Stafford admitted to giving up her career in nursing to become a full-time mom. She was initially drawn to the career while cheerleading — finding inspiration in every nurse who helped her after an injury. But after having her first daughter while still in training, she decided to fully commit to a life of momhood. "Shout out to the nurses who are making it because that's amazing," she said to Bristowe.

But the path to perfect motherhood is a tricky one — if it exists at all. One of the less talked about bits of childbirth is what happens afterward; it can be a radical change to get back in the swing of things, on top of taking care of a newborn. Stafford admits she "really struggled" after having her third child, but most of that pain was due to her trying to hold onto a perfect-looking life and not wanting to give fans a new reason to dislike her. After admitting that "talking to somebody is the first step" while discussing her postpartum depression, Stafford went on to say, "[It's] okay to mourn what you lost when you have a child. ... I think women think that they have to be so happy that they had a baby." A great reminder that anyone experiencing the jolt of postpartum depression shouldn't feel guilty about the big feelings that come with it. However, that wasn't the only struggle Stafford has faced since having children.