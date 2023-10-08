Why Fans Can't Stand Kelly Stafford

Kelly Stafford has been married to NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford since 2015 and hasn't just been sitting on the sidelines — she's made plenty of her own headlines. She has a podcast called "The Morning After," which landed her in hot water with fans after comments about her husband's teammates in August. As the Rams roster turned over with an influx of young talent, Kelly spoke about how the veteran quarterback struggled with the personnel changes. "But, he's like, 'I feel like I can't connect.' Because in the old days, you'd come out of practice, you'd shower, people would be playing cards, people would be interacting," Kelly said on "The Morning After," while adding that the young players spend all their time on their phones. Kelly's comments did not sit well with fans.

Days later, Kelly appeared on Local 4 Detroit and apologized for how she depicted Matthew's interactions with teammates, calling it "probably the worst thing I've done when it comes to him." The podcaster owned up to her mistake. "I put my foot in my mouth pretty good last week," she told the news outlet.

"As backlash circulated from Kelly's podcast comments, Matthew was forced to address the issue with the press. "Nobody in the locker room's too worried about it, I can promise you that. We've completely moved on," he told ESPN in September. The team may have forgotten, but that was not the first time Kelly upset NFL fans.